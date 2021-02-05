Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady opened his Thursday’s media conference ahead of Super Bowl LV by appreciating all the blessings he has in life and the people who have him fulfil his dreams. “I think just, being grateful for all the blessings in my life and I’ve got more than anyone could have imagined,” said Brady, per transcription of the video of the press conference posted on the team’s official YouTube account.

“I understand that there are a lot of people who have supported me over the time to get to this point,” the 43-year-old Brady said, adding that he’s very appreciative of all the people who helped him through his almost 30-year football journey from high school, college and to the NFL.

“I’m just so grateful for all the experiences that I’ve had,” said Brady, adding hopefully to give back in his own, as best as he can, to other people who may be looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams too. “From a football standpoint, for me, is trying to give younger players the information they need to be the best they can be,” said the veteran quarterback, who is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians declared that he allows Brady to coach, something that the New England Patriots did not let him to do. “I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch,” Arians said. He also lauded Brady for guiding and teaching the team’s younger players the game's nuances, saying it’s like having another coach on the field.

Brady lauds Gronkowski

In the same press conference, Brady spoke highly of his long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski. The two played nine years together with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before Gronkowski briefly retired. When Brady signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason, Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined Tampa Bay.

They will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl on Sunday against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. "He’s so positive… I love playing with him,” said Brady, adding that Gronkowski is also competitive and determined. “I have known him for a long time, and I am just so proud of his accomplishments. He’s an amazing guy,” he added, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston.

Several Panthers players awed by Brady’s longevity

Brady won the second of his six Super Bowl titles in Super Bowl XXXVII after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers behind a last-second field goal by Adam Vinatieri. All of the players in that Panthers team have already retired, including quarterback Jake Delhomme, defensive tackle Brentson Buckner and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. who all expressed their amazement about Brady’s longevity. "He's played in 18 percent of all the Super Bowls ever played. That's absurd,” said Delhomme, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. Buckner, for his part, said he played ten years in the league, the number of times Brady has made it to the Super Bowl in his 21-year NFL career. While players lose their explosiveness over the years, Smith said Brady is still firing like a rookie.

Smith, who played 16 years in the NFL, is two years younger than Brady but he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame next year.