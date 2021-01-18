NCAA football was rocked by COVID-19. It did recently finish its championship, but not without a slew of complications along the way. It became apparent early on that similar problems would probably be in store for NCAA basketball. And, not surprisingly, they have Ji come to fruition.

Various postponements and cancellations have happened. Among the basketball teams that have experienced outbreaks in the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's program.

Hoiberg, at least 11 others test positive for the novel coronavirus

As noted by MSN and Yahoo, the Cornhuskers men's basketball team has been shut down for days over COVID-19.

But apparently, the halt in activities was too late for at least some affiliated with the program.

At least 12 members of the program have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players. All 12 of the individuals have gone into quarantine.

Hoiberg reportedly was informed on January 15 that he'd tested positive. He has also begun to show signs of active illness. The Cornhuskers went through a COVID-19 scare last year during the Big Ten Tournament. In the middle of a game, Hoiberg became visibly ill on the sideline. He eventually left the game and was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Instead of COVID-19, Hoiberg was diagnosed with a strain of influenza. While influenza can also be extremely serious, Hoiberg seemed to fully recover.

In a statement, Hoiberg praised the Nebraska medical team that's been tracking the team. He also said the team's basketball activities wouldn't resume until it's 'absolutely safe to do so.' At least four of the Cornhuskers' games have been directly affected so far. They're tentatively next scheduled to play the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Hoiberg's grandfather was head of the Nebraska men's basketball team in the past

Fred Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the Nebraska head coach for several years during the 1950s and 1960s. Jerry Bush was also the head coach of the Toledo Rockets, leading them to a conference championship in 1954. Bush also played professionally, mostly in the National Basketball League.

The NBL was a precursor to the National Basketball Association. Bush was a part of four NBL Championship teams. Including two as a member of what are now the Detroit Pistons.

Hoiberg played collegiately at Iowa State University, where his father was a sociology professor. Previously, he'd helped Ames High School win an Iowa State Championship. He was named the state's 'Mr. Basketball' for that season. In 2012, he was elected as a member of the National High School Hall of Fame.

After becoming an all-conference player at Iowa State, Hoiberg was drafted into the NBA. He would play with three teams in the league before retiring.

Eventually, Hoiberg was hired as the head coach at his alma mater. He led Iowa State to two conference tournament championships.

Afterward, he returned to the NBA as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, with whom he'd also played. Hoiberg is in the midst of his second season as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.