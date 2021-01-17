Tight end Rob Gronkowski played with quarterback Tom Brady for nine seasons with the New England Patriots before he decided to retire last season. However, Gronkowski decided to cut short his retirement when Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. Now, Brady and Gronkowski are playing in their 10th postseason together as the Buccaneers made it to the playoffs as the No. 5 seed after an 11-5 finish in the regular season. Before their Divisional Round clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Gronkowski sat down with former Patriots linebacker and now NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest for an interview.

When asked about Brady, Gronkowski said his long-time quarterback remains his usual self, per Braulio Perez of Fan Sided. “He’s been about the same old Tom, I would say, in the competitive world of football,” Gronkowski told McGinest. However, Gronkowski noticed something unusual with Brady’s demeanor when he’s in the locker room. “Around the locker room, he’s been cracking a little bit more jokes, you know, than usual, which is cool to see,” said Gronkowski, who caught 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Brady-Gronk duo can make history on Sunday

The Brady-Gronkowski duo can make history on Sunday as they are just one touchdown away from clinching the all-time playoff record for most touchdown connections by a duo.

Brady and Gronkowski are currently tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice with 12 postseason touchdowns, but the tight end is determined to snap the deadlock on Sunday. "It is time (to break the tie)," he said. "We're in the playoffs. It didn't happen last week. I'm getting another chance this week. You know I'm going for that, baby,” said Gronkowski.

Gronkowski to return next season

In case Brady and Gronkowski fail to connect for a touchdown against the Saints, they have another chance to do it next season. This after Gronkowski declared that he would return to the Buccaneers next season, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "Yeah, you got to," Gronkowski told McGinest. "I feel like this team was built to win right now.

It was put together this year to win right now.” However, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times said the Buccaneers must part ways with at least one tight end to keep Gronkowski.

Brady has simple pre-game message

Hours before their Divisional Round clash against the Saints on Sunday, Brady posted a simple message on his Instagram account. Brady posted a video that he accompanied with the caption “Trust”, to which his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen replied “Yeaaa!!! Let’s go!!!” with three fire emojis. The Buccaneers are out to snap a two-game losing streak against the Saints this season and to make it to their first NFC title game since 2002. The winner of the Buccaneers-Saints clash will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.