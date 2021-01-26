Ohio State Buckeyes hopes of a ninth college championship title were dashed in spectacular fashion after they lost 52-24 to Alabama earlier in the month. The blowout loss led many analysts to conclude that there is a huge gap between then Buckeyes and their illustrious opponents. However, in his latest press conference, Ohio State coach, Ryan Day, expressed confidence that his team will defeat Alabama next year.

Coach Day feels that his team would beat Alabama during a normal season

Ohio State Buckeyes coach pointed out that his team had to overcome several challenges during the 2020 season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams in the Big Ten Conference had to play an eight-game schedule.

Coach Day said that his players kept their focus and motivation despite the many disruptions that were caused by the Big Ten coronavirus protocols. According to the second-year head coach, his team only had one training session before their national title game against Alabama. Additionally, several key players missed the championship match due to injuries. While Coach Day feels that Alabama deserved to win the title this year, he has argued that his team will be more competitive against the Crimson Tide in 2022.

The Buckeyes were without several key players during the national championship game

Coach Day is hopeful that Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat Alabama if the team completes spring training and plays a regular 12 game Big Ten schedule.

According to the Ohio State Buckeyes coach, the gap between his team and Alabama would have widened if the Big Ten stuck by its earlier decision to cancel the season. Since the Buckeyes managed to win their second consecutive conference title, Coach Day has declared that his players will be ready to compete with Alabama if the coronavirus pandemic ceases to be a factor in the team’s preparations.

Buckeyes fans are now looking forward to the team’s spring training games to evaluate the new players who could feature later in the year. Ohio State will have a new quarterback in the 2021 season after Justin Fields declared himself eligible for the NFL draft. The talented quarterback had two successful seasons with the Buckeyes following his transfer from Georgia in 2018.

However, Coach Day will now have to choose a new quarterback in the offseason. Ohio State fans are eagerly awaiting the exciting quarterback competition that could take place between Kyle McCord, C.J Stroud, and James Miller III. McCord will be looking to win the starting job in his first season with the team, while the two other quarterbacks are already on the roster. Coach Day will have to ensure that whichever player wins the job will be able to match Field’s production. If the Buckeyes improve on their 2020 form, they could challenge Alabama for the national title next season.