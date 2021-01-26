At age 43, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to become the oldest player to start in a Super Bowl game at any position when they take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Brady led the Buccaneers to the big dance in his first year with the team after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, and this accomplishment has left many in awe, including Houston Texans defensive end J.J Watt. In a report by the New England Sports Network (NESN), Watt lauded Brady on his latest achievement on Twitter, posting “Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career.” “Undisputed greatest of all time.

Not even remotely debatable. Unreal,” added the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt winless against Brady

Despite his status as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Watt has had no success against Brady in his career. Watt is winless in eight career games against Brady, including two in the postseason, as AFC rivals during the quarterback’s two-decade stint with the Patriots. Brady joined the NFC after he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. Despite the odds, Brady turned a 7-9 Buccaneers team into a Super Bowl team despite tough challenges from NFC powerhouses like the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

Brady avenged their two regular-season losses to the Saints with a 30-20 win in the Divisional Round and defeated the Packers in the NFC title game, 31-26, to help the Buccaneers clinch their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002. Eyeing his seventh Lombardi trophy, Brady said he needs to be as focused as ever for their clash against the Chiefs.

Brady Sr. happy for his son

In an interview with Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr. talked about his conversation with the quarterback after their win over the Packers. According to the older Brady, he heard a joy and elation in his son’s voice that he hadn’t heard in a while. “He is every bit as much enthused about winning the Super Bowl this year for his teammates than he is for himself,” the elder Brady told Guregian.

After the win, it was reported that Patriots team owner Robert Kraft reached out to Brady and congratulated him on his latest achievement. According to Brady Sr., Kraft has been a spectacular owner of the Patriots for 25 years and he’s sincere in his feeling for his son. “Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him,” said Brady Sr., adding that the Patriots owner may be rooting for his son and the Buccaneers right now. As for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Brady Sr, thinks that the head coach is in a hot seat right now. In their 20-year partnership with the Patriots, Brady and Belichick had been to nine Super Bowls, winning six.