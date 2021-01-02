The New York Knicks (2-3, 1-2 on road) head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a Saturday night matchup with the Indiana Pacers (4-1, 3-1 at home). The Pacers were able to get the better of the Knicks on December 23 when they defeated them by the score of 121-107 in what was each team’s season opener.

The Knicks mini two-game win streak came to an end on Thursday when they lost 100-83 to the Toronto Raptors. It was an ugly shooting night of epic proportions for New York especially from three-point territory where they shot an unsightly 3-36.

Early in the season, the Pacers are tied with three other teams for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

They easily handled the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 119-99 victory on Thursday. All five starters scored at least 12 points for Indiana, and Doug McDermott put up 18 off the bench.

Injuries

New York: Out - Frank Ntilikina (knee), Dennis Smith Jr. (quad), Omari Spellman (calf), Obi Toppin (calf), Questionable - Alec Burks (ankle), Immanuel Quickley (hip)

Indiana: Out - Goga Bitadze (ankle), Brian Bowen II (groin), Jeremy Lamb (knee), T.J. Warren (foot)

Projected starters

New York: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - RJ Barrett, SF - Reggie Bullock, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Indiana: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Victor Oladipo, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Team stat leaders

New York: Scoring - Julius Randle 23.0, Rebounding - Julius Randle 10.4, Assists - Julius Randle 7.0, Steals - Mitchell Robinson 1.2, Blocks - Mitchell Robinson 1.6

Indiana: Scoring - Domantas Sabonis 22.4, Rebounding - Domantas Sabonis 11.0, Assists - Domantas Sabonis 7.2, Steals - Myles Turner 2.0, Blocks - Myles Turner 4.2

Team rankings

New York: Scoring average - 100.8 (30th of 30 teams), Points allowed per game - 105.2 (6th)

Indiana: Scoring average - 116.8 (7th), Points allowed per game - 107.0 (8th)

Things to know