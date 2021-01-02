Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family welcomed 2021 in a new city after 20 years in New England. In their respective Instagram accounts, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen provided their respective followers' several views on how their family welcomed the New Year. Before the last sunset of 2020, Brady and his family had fun on the quarterback’s newly purchased luxury boat. Brady and Gisele then shared a romantic photo with the beautiful sunset as the backdrop as they bid goodbye to a catastrophic 2020.

On the first day of 2021, Gisele posted an inspirational message on her Instagram account.

She accompanied a photo of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit while jumping on the beach with the sunset as background. She then captioned it with “Happy New Year! The first day of the new year is the beginning of a new cycle. It is the perfect time to commit to habits that will support us in living our best lives. Today is the 1st day of @insighttimer free Mindful Mornings Challenge. Let’s start 2021 nurturing ourselves by meditating together! Here’s to a bright year ahead!” She then posted a photo of her inspirational message for 2021 to her followers in English and Portuguese.

Gisele says 2021 ideal time to press the reset button

In her message, Gisele said 2021 is the ideal time to press the reset button, go within, reflect on our lives, and rewrite our story more deliberately and consciously.

“To take all that we have learned in the past and use it for growth,” she stressed. She also wished that “may we have the health, strength, and courage to make our dreams come true and create more joy in the world. Gisele ended her message with the prayer “that 2021 will bring more love, more wisdom, more compassion, more fulfillment and more peace in our hearts.” For his part, Brady showed his full support to his wife as he religiously did countless times.

In a comment, Brady told Gisele, “Thank you for sharing te amo (my love)” which he followed with a heart emoji.

Bucs’ defense depleted vs Falcons

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday without their two key defensive players. Easterling said outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and inside linebacker Devin White won’t play against the Falcons as they were placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com added that cornerback Carlton Davis III is a game-time decision against the Falcons. Davis returned to practice on Friday, but he was limited due to a groin issue. The Buccaneers need a win over the Falcons to secure the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and a date against the NFC East champion.