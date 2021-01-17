Despite them suffering a disappointing 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national championship game, Ohio State Buckeyes' fans were happy with their team’s performance in the 2020 season. However, the Buckeyes will now have to contend with the impending exodus of some of their key players to the NFL. The team’s quarterback, Justin Fields, is expected to enter the 2021 draft, but some media analysts have urged him to stay at Ohio State for another season.

Some media analysts feel that Fields would benefit from another season in college

According to 247 Sports, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have urged the Buckeyes quarterback to play another season in college.

While discussing Fields’ chances of success at the NFL level, Kiper and McShay pointed out that the talented quarterback still must improve some aspects of his game. According to the analysts, Fields could benefit from returning to Ohio State for a third season under Ryan Day’s tutelage: "I think going back to Ohio State for another year, as opposed to coming into the National Football League without the momentum from having a great season like he did two years ago, (he can) right things," Kiper Jr. said on ESPN's draft podcast. "He can work on things fundamentally. Ohio State’s got a ton of talent coming in every year. They’re always reloading, they’re not rebuilding there." McShay has argued that one of Fields’ flaws has been identifying defensive coverages, and he may have to play another season at Ohio State to refine his skills at the quarterback position.

Fields is yet to announce a decision about his future

However, college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit recently declared that Fields would succeed in the NFL if he lands in the right system.

The ESPN College GameDay pundit has pointed to Fields’ six-touchdown performance in the college playoff semifinal against Clemson as proof that he has the talent to flourish at the next level. Nonetheless, Herbstreit has admitted that Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the NFL draft due to his successful three-year stint at Clemson. Many pundits believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars will draft Lawrence with the first pick in this year’s draft.

However, Fields has been projected as a top ten draft pick, and it will be interesting to see whether he returns to Ohio State in 2021.

While Buckeyes fans wouldn’t mind having Fields for another season, it remains unlikely that the talented quarterback will forego the opportunity to play in the NFL this year. Fields could secure a four-year, $20 million contract if he is drafted in the first round.

The financial benefits of turning pro make it unlikely that Fields will play another season in college. However, some fans feel that the Ohio State quarterback should return to the team to avoid sharing the same fate as Dwayne Haskins. The Washington Football Team released the former Buckeyes quarterback in December even though they drafted him in the first round in 2019. Haskins only played one year in college before moving on to the NFL, but his inexperience and off-field issues proved that he was not ready to adapt to the professional game. Nevertheless, Ohio State fans are optimistic that Fields will make the right decision for his future in the coming months.