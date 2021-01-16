The arrival of quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not only improved the team’s performance, but he also turned it into a “must-watch” squad and helped boost its television rating as well. From a seven-win team from the previous year, Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in the regular season and a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2007. Last Saturday, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team to earn a spot in the Divisional Round where they will go up against the New Orleans Saints.

According to a report by Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, the Buccaneers local television ratings went up by 28 percent compared to last season when quarterback Jameis Winston threw 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions while Tampa Bay finished with a 7-9 mark.

Finn also reported that Boston viewers still can’t move on from Brady as they still watch him do his stuff with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers-Washington Football Team showdown garnered a 19.6 percent rating in the market, the highest-rated playoff game in Boston of the six played last weekend.

Patriots viewership drops

Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots after a 20-year stint has affected the team’s local viewership. The Patriots’ viewership dropped 26 percent this season after the Patriots struggled in their first year without Brady, who helped them won six Super Bowl titles in his two decades with the team. The Patriots averaged a 35.5 rating in 2019, and 35.0 in 2018, according to Finn. The Patriots replaced Brady with 2015 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Cam Newton but things did not turn out well as they finished with a 7-9 record.

In 15 games, Newton completed 242 of 368 passes for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also ran the ball 137 times for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Another ridiculous stat for Brady, Brees

When they face off on Sunday, the 43-year-old Brady and 42-year-old Saints quarterback Drew Brees will become the two oldest starting quarterbacks to face off in an NFL game with a combined age of 85 years old.

Brady and Brees previously set the mark when they faced off in Weeks 1 and 9 with a combined age of 84. However, Brees turned 42 on Friday so they can add another year to the record. Also, Luke Easterling of USA Today pointed out another ridiculous statistic in relation to the age of Brady and Brees. In his report, Easterling mentioned a tweet by Green Bay Packers reporter Perri Goldstein, who noticed that both Brady and Brees are older than both of the head coaches who will face off in the other NFC Divisional Round game between the Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Goldstein said Rams head coach Sean McVay is just 34 while Packers mentor Matt LaFleur is just 41.