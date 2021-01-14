Despite their recent loss to Alabama in the national championship title game, Ohio State fans are satisfied with the 2020 season. After overcoming a tumultuous Big Ten season, the Buckeyes put up a great performance in the college playoff semifinal against Clemson. The team’s quarterback, Justin Fields, threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns to lead the team to a 49-28 victory. Unfortunately, Fields is expected to move on to the NFL this coming off-season, and the Buckeyes will have a new quarterback heading into the 2021 season.

Ohio State will have a new quarterback next season

According to Buckeyes Extra, after leading Ohio State to the national championship game, Fields has been projected as a top ten draft pick in the 2021 draft.

The talented quarterback could secure a four-year, $20 million contract if he moves to the NFL, which makes it unlikely that he will return to Ohio State for another season. Fortunately, the Buckeyes have three highly rated players on their roster who could replace Fields next season. Kyle McCord is the early favorite to win the Ohio State Buckeyes starting job in his first season with the team. The 6-foot-3, 215 pounds freshman is a five-star recruit from Philadelphia who will join the Buckeyes later in the year. McCord is an accurate passer, but he will face stiff competition from C.J Stroud and Jack Miller III who are already on the Ohio State roster.

Shaun Wade will move on to the NFL after three successful seasons with the Buckeyes

Stroud and Miller are both four-star recruits who each took the field this season during Ohio State’s blowout victories.

While Stroud did not throw a pass this season, he displayed his athleticism with a 48-yard touchdown run in the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan. Miller also had a 23-yard rushing score during the season, and he replaced Fields during Ohio State’s opening game against Nebraska. While the Buckeyes have some intriguing options to replace Fields, the team could struggle to replicate his successful tenure.

Fields has the second-most touchdown passes in Ohio State history, and he led the team to two Big Ten Conference titles as well as their recent run to the national title. Apart from losing Fields at the quarterback position, Ohio State will also have to deal with some significant departures at other skill positions. Defensive back, Shaun Wade will move on to the NFL after three successful seasons with the Buckeyes.

The team could also be without Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis at the offensive line position next season. David suffered a knee injury during Ohio State’s loss to Alabama, but he had been projected as a first-round draft pick. Despite the key departures, Buckeye fans are confident that their team has the talent to remain competitive in the Big Ten Conference as well as contend for the national title.