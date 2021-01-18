Ohio State Buckeye fans have been reacting to Kirk Herbstreit’s classy act towards the team’s players. The ESPN analyst was part of the broadcast crew that commentated on the Buckeyes’ national championship game against Alabama. Ohio State lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide, but its fans were still satisfied with the player’s performance. During the game, Herbstreit confused Wyatt Davis for another player after the offensive lineman suffered an injury. In his latest Twitter post, the ESPN analyst apologized to Davis for making the blunder.

Herbstreit recently apologized to Davis for his mix up during Ohio State’s loss to Alabama

Herbstreit admitted that he had mixed up Davis with his fellow offensive lineman, Antwuan Jackson. The ESPN analyst referred to the injured offensive lineman as “Antwuan Davis” on several occasions during the national championship broadcast. Herbstreit apologized to both players on his social media account, and he wished Davis a quick recovery. Ohio State fans have praised the media analyst for admitting his mistake and apologizing to the team’s players. Additionally, Buckeyes fans have been debating Herbstreit’s comments about Justin Field’s chances of success in the NFL.

The ESPN analyst has also weighed in on Justin Field’s future

The College GameDay analyst recently declared that Fields would succeed at the professional level if he landed in the right system.

The Ohio State Buckeye quarterback is yet to make a final decision regarding his future. Still, some media analysts have claimed that he should return to the Buckeyes for another season. Longtime ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have declared that Fields should play a third season in college. The pundits feel that the talented quarterback would improve his game if he links up with Ryan Day in 2021.

However, fans have had mixed reactions to the possibility of Fields playing another year for Ohio State.

Wanted to apologize to @wyattdavis53 and @Hercules__52 for my brain cramp Monday night. 1st of all Wyatt hoping you’re doing okay & I’m very sorry you went down w/ an injury. Couple times I misspoke & called Wyatt “Antwuan” during that injury I sincerely apologize to both of you. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 13, 2021

Some Buckeyes fans believe that the team would be the national championship favorite if Fields declines to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

However, a section of fans has urged the talented quarterback to move on to the professional level. Fields is projected to be a top ten draft pick, and he will secure a $20 million contract if a team picks him in the first round. Since players do not receive any monetary benefits for playing at the college level, fans have urged Fields to move on and secure his financial future. The Buckeyes quarterback is expected to make a final decision in the coming months. Fields suffered an injury to his ribs during his team’s college playoff semifinal win against Clemson. He passed for 385 yards and six touchdowns. Ohio State fans will be happy to support Fields regardless of their decision on his playing career.