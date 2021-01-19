If ESPN has Max Kellerman, Fox Sports has its own version of a Tom Brady critic in Nick Wright. Like Kellerman, Wright is consistent in spewing out criticisms on the 43-year-old Brady, especially when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled this season. Similar to Kellerman, Wright also consistently questioned Brady’s longevity and how much he has left in the tank to compete against the young generation of quarterbacks in the NFL. Brady made Kellerman eat his words following the Buccaneers’ 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score.

The next day, Kellerman admitted that his “cliff theory” is wrong, and “Brady never fell off a cliff.”

Wright follows Kellerman’s route

After Brady led the Buccaneers to a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in their Divisional Round game on Sunday to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers, Wright changed his tune and heaped praises on Brady, per a report by Ricky Doyle of the New England Sports Network (NESN). “Seeing Tom Brady still just ticking along, not making any huge mistakes in his 14th conference championship game, it’s half maddening and half marvelous,” Wright said on FS1’s “First Things First” on Monday. “It’s remarkable. I have to give the man credit. Remarkably, he’s still out there,” he added. "I'm here to say, Tom Brady is amazing.

I'm so exhausted,” Wright told his co-hosts on the show.

"Seeing Tom Brady still just ticking along, not making any huge mistakes in his 14th conference championship game, it's half maddening & half marvelous. It's remarkable that he's still out there."@getnickwright reacts to Brady & the Bucs advancing to the NFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/nkEHknEkyh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 18, 2021

"I'm here to say, Tom Brady is amazing. I'm so exhausted." — @getnickwright



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KwCiZgmIiL — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 18, 2021

Against the Saints, Brady threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and added another rushing score as the Buccaneers avenged their two losses to New Orleans in the regular season.

In that game, Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history the oldest starting signal-callers in terms of combined age (85) to face off in an NFL game.

Buccaneers four-point underdog to Packers

Despite their 38-10 win over the Packers in the regular season, the Buccaneers have entered the week as an underdog against Green Bay ahead of their Sunday’s NFC title clash at Lambeau Field, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.

According to Schwab, based on betting odds at BetMGM, the Packers have been installed as a four-point favorite over the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers were also a three-point underdog to the Saints but emerged as a 10-point winner. The Buccaneers were a two-point underdog to the Packers before their Week 6 clash at Raymond James Stadium, but Tampa Bay turned it into a rout after Brady tossed for 166 yards and two scores. The Packers took an early 10-0 lead in that game, but the Buccaneers scored 28 unanswered points to turn it into a blowout. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also struggled against the Buccaneers defense as he turned in his worst game of the season with just 160 yards and no touchdown with a season-high two interceptions.