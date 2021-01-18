Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lauded the leadership of his veteran quarterback Tom Brady as he helped carry the team to a 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints and into the NFC Conference Finals. "Consummate leader," Arians said of Brady in an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports. "Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day,” added Arians, saying he allowed Brady to be himself after he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. “I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach.

I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch," he said. Arians earlier praised Brady’s willingness to work with the team’s young players, saying it’s like having a second coach on the field. However, Arians said that sometimes, players obey the 43-year-old Brady more than him. With Brady’s help, the Buccaneers have made it to the postseason for the first time since 2007. Now, they are one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002-03 season.

Buccaneers’ star linebacker Devin White also lauded Brady for his teachings, saying the veteran quarterback has taught him to be a great leader. “Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself,” said White. White admitted that he was frustrated for not being selected to the Pro Bowl, but Brady told him that they are chasing a bigger bowl, referring to the Super Bowl.

“I just thought, man, it’s a blessing to hear that. I need to hear that. This thing’s about us,” said White, adding he’s grateful to be able to spend this time with him.”

Brady has advice for teammates

In his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady became used to playing in cold and snowy weather. So it will be nothing new to him when he takes the field on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at icy Lambeau Field.

Based on the local weather forecast, a winter storm will hit Wisconsin sometime Saturday night while temperatures in the low 20s and snow will prevail throughout the day on Sunday. While Brady has no problem dealing with the cold weather, some of his teammates have less or no experience playing in such condition. "You’ve just gotta have some mental toughness and wear some warm clothes and be ready to go," he said during his post-game interview, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News.

"It’s chilly, man. That’s January football in the Northeast, Midwest. We’ll be prepared” he added. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 38-10, at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

Vita Vea could play Sunday

The stout Buccaneers defense could even get stronger against the Packers with the expected return of nose tackle Vita Vea from a broken ankle. Vea’s injury was believed to be a season-ending one, but he has recovered well and could suit up against the Packers, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Vea has been designated for return from injured reserve and could be activated for Sunday’s game.