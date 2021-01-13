In several instances, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians underscored the value of having veteran quarterback Tom Brady on his team. In previous interviews, Arians said having Brady is like having an additional coach on the field. Arians reiterated that again on Tuesday during an interview with Dan Patrick on the “Dan Patrick Show”, adding that Brady’s ability to connect and teach younger players stood out the most. “The way he handles younger players. He’s another coach. He really is,” Arians said, per a report by Tom Westerholm of Boston.com.

While he was shocked with Brady’s ability at age 43, Arians said he is also impressed with the way his veteran quarterback is handling young and old guys on the team.

“He’s coaching non-stop,” said Arians, adding that sometimes a player follow Brady’s instruction more than him. “It always pisses me off. I’ll say something to a player, and they’ll look at me, and he says it, and they go, ‘Okay Tom, I’ll do it,'” Arians explained.

Brady won’t venture into coaching

Despite Brady’s fondness of teaching young players on the Buccaneers squad, Arians said his veteran quarterback won’t venture into coaching after he ends his Hall of Fame-bound playing career in the NFL. Arians likened Brady to retired quarterback Peyton Manning, whom he both described as a “perfectionist” that many players wouldn’t want to work for. “They wouldn’t accept anything but perfection,” said Arians. Earlier, several analysts called on Arians to let Brady call his plays after the Buccaneers failed to find their rhythm on offense, despite having Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Buccaneers recovered in time

But after a two-game slide before their bye week, the Buccaneers bounced back mightily as they swept their last four regular-season assignments to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2007 and the No. 5 seed in the NFC. In that span, Brady threw for 12 touchdowns and just one interception. The 43-year-old Brady finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In their 31-23 win over the Washington Football Game in their Wild Card Clash last Saturday, Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns with no interception as the Buccaneers arranged a Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Buccaneers list four protected players

Ahead of their clash with the Saints, the Buccaneers have named four protected practice squad players, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneeers.com.

Among them are veteran inside linebacker Deone Bucannon, kicker Greg Joseph, guard Ted Larsen, and cornerback Herb Miller. The Buccaneers also protected the four before their clash with the Washington Football Team last week Each team in the NFL is allowed up to four practice squad protections per week and they cannot be signed away by another team from then through the day of the upcoming game.