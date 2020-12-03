With two weeks left until the end of the Big Ten season, Nebraska college football fans look forward to some positive performances from their team. The Huskers are currently at the bottom of the Big Ten West division with a 1-4 record. However, Nebraska has been competitive in most of its games during the season, and two of the team’s losses were by less than eight points. According to 247 Sports, Husker’s head coach, Scott Frost, revealed that his players were tired of losing close games.

Coach Frost is confident that his team will turn its season around

Scott Frost maintained that he was proud of how hard his team had played this season.

Despite their current 1-4 record, Frost claimed that his team has the talent to be a college football powerhouse. The third-year head coach admitted that his players were disappointed with their inability to win close games. Nevertheless, Scott Frost is confident that Nebraska will eliminate its mistakes. Every player on the team is committed to improving its performance in the games that the Huskers are expected to win. The 2020 season has been frustrating for many Nebraska fans, but many analysts feel that Coach Frost is still the right man for the job.

Nebraska will play Purdue on Saturday without Collin Miller

The former UCF coach has always backed his players at Nebraska Husker. He expressed his opposition in August when the Big Ten announced that it would postpone its season in August.

The Power 5 conference eventually reversed its decision, but its tense relationship with the Huskers continued when it vetoed the team’s plans to organize a replacement game against Chattanooga. Nebraska officials were trying to allow their players the opportunity to take the field after its game against Wisconsin was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, the Big Ten did not approve the team’s plans, but the incident was another example of Coach Frost’s caring attitude towards his players.

Nebraska will play Purdue next Saturday, and fans hope to see an improvement in the team’s performance. The Huskers will be without Collin Miller for the game after he suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s loss against Illinois.

Miller has carted off the field after appearing unresponsive once he tackled an Illinois player. Luckily, early diagnostic results showed that the Husker linebacker had movement in all his extremities, and he is projected to make a full recovery. Nonetheless, the senior player is not likely to play another game for Nebraska this season.

According to KSNB Local 4, in a past interview, Coach Frost claimed that Miller was the heart and soul of his team’s defense, and the players had been devastated after seeing the serious nature of his injury.

The Nebraska Huskers could be highly motivated to win their remaining games in 2020 to put a positive end to a testing season.