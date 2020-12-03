Before she dated Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer/songwriter Ciara rooted for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. And Wilson looked like he can’t accept the fact that his now-wife was once Brady fan before she switched allegiance to the Seahawks. During Wilson’s DangerTalk on ESPN with co-host Jeff Dye, the Seahawks quarterback called out his wife for rooting for Brady at the time they were dating back in 2015. “When I first got to know C (Ciara), I saw you rooting for Tom Brady. I saw her rooting for Tom Brady and I’m like,” said Wilson, as transcribed by the author from the show’s YouTube video.

Wilson recalls Ciara rocking Brady jersey

“I like Tom but she was rocking in his jersey and all this stuff,” the quarterback added, demanding that his wife explain the matter. Wilson was referring to Ciara’s celebration video on her Instagram account after the Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Ciara admitted that she rooted for Brady in that game, but she also rooted for Wilson and the Seahawks when Seattle beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game to seal the Super Bowl XLIX showdown with the Patriots. The Patriots won that game, 28-24, when Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson’s pass. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that year, Wilson revealed the video was behind their first argument as a couple.

They got married the following year and they now have two children.

Buccaneers make several roster moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady are on their bye week but the team made several roster moves ahead of their clash with the Minnesota Vikings. Per a report from the Buccaneers official website, the team signed second-year defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster from the practice squad and waived third-year linebacker Jack Cichy.

Ledbetter spent most of the season on the practice squad but he suited up for the Buccaneers in their Week 6 cash with the Packers, getting 24 defensive snaps in the process and finishing with two tackles and one quarterback hit. He also suited up for the Buccaneers in December 2018 and recorded one tackle in their season-finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cichy, for his part, played 15 games in his three seasons in Tampa, exclusively as part of the special teams. Cichy was reportedly picked up by the Patriots via waivers. Earlier, Brady said the bye week will serve as an opportunity for the team to assess their performance in the first 12 weeks of the season. Also, it will give them time to regroup after suffering back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Chiefs, Brady threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions as the Buccaneers slipped to 7-5.