Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Wednesday discussed his first bye week with his new team and how they are preparing for the last quarter of the season. The Buccaneers entered the bye week on a two-game losing streak as they dropped close games to the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. During his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, the 43-year-old Brady said the bye week gives the Buccaneers a chance to recharge their batteries before they play their last four games of the regular season.

Bye week comes at a good time

“Anytime the bye week comes, it usually comes at a good time.

It gives us a really good representation of the things that we’ve done well, and the things that we haven’t done so well,” said Brady, as transcribed by the author from the audio posted on Westwood One Radio’s official site. Brady added this was the first time in his 21-year career that he had a bye week this late in the season. “We’ve really got to work hard over the next five days to really absorb what we need to do going forward to put ourselves in the best position to win,” the veteran quarterback stressed.

Despite being his first time in a warm climate, Brady said he’s feeling really good, adding “as good as I felt in 21 years of playing football.” “Hopefully that serves me well down the stretch,” said Brady, referring to their upcoming games against the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and again the Falcons in their regular-season finale.

In a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the bye week will give them a chance to rest up, get healthy, and prepare for a critical four-week stretch.

Cowherd debunks notion that Brady is washed up

Brady had four interceptions in his last two games but football analyst Colin Cowherd believes that this is not a sign that the veteran quarterback is washed up.

During his “The Herd” program, Cowherd said Brady remains as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season. “Tom Brady has 28 touchdowns, 11 picks, 65% completion percentage, passer rating at 95, and passing yards per game at 275,” said Cowherd, adding that Brady has accomplished these numbers under a new system after playing 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Based on the transcription by Wil Leitner of Fox Sports, Cowherd said only three quarterbacks have more touchdown passes than Brady, namely Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Cowherd also stressed that Brady leads the league in pass attempts (474) and completion (307) this season and is second in passing yards with 3,330. More importantly, Cowherd said Brady tallied these numbers without the benefit of a preseason and training camp while Mahomes, Wilson and Rodgers are already familiar with the plays of their current teams.