Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was 0-for-2 when it comes to passes of 45-plus air yards this season. But the 43-year-old Brady ended it with a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller in the second quarter for his longest completion of the season, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. More importantly, the touchdown pass put the Buccaneers on the board, 7-6, and allowed them to take control of the game over the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium. Brady’s touchdown pass to Miller capped the Buccaneers’ four-play, 74-yard drive after a slow start to the game. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was among those who were amazed by the veteran quarterback’s strong arm as she tweeted “Touchdown!!!!” with five clapping hands emojis.

The Buccaneers also posted the video of the touchdown connection between Brady and Miller and it was a thing of beauty.

Cutting Miller’s playing time a mistake

Earlier, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he saw the same old Brady when it comes to his performance this season, and based on that throw, he’s right. The touchdown reception was huge for Miller, who has lost some playing time with the arrival of veteran wideout Antonio Brown. According to independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, cutting Miller’s snaps was a huge mistake on the part of head coach Bruce Arians as he is the team’s fastest receiver and has completed huge deep plays this season for the Buccaneers.

Before his 48-yard touchdown catch from Brady, Miller had a 47-yard reception from the veteran quarterback against the Denver Broncos and a 44-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL spoils bonding time between Brady, Arians

During their bye week, Brady and Arians planned to play golf to unwind following back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the two planned two or three days of bonding over golf at Tampa's Old Memorial Golf Club. However, the NFL spoiled the planned bonding time between Brady and Arians as the league nixed the idea, per Rapoport’s source. Based on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols, gathering outside the facility is not allowed so golf was out.

Based on that information, it looks like the relationship between Brady and Arians is just fine. Earlier, Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio that he has a great relationship with Arians. The veteran quarterback maintained that some people are just trying to pit him against Arians, especially after their recent losses, but he said “it’s not his style.” “We talk every day. I got a lot of respect for him," Brady said. Arians earlier criticized Brady several times during his post-game press conference for his mistakes that cost them the game. However, some analysts slammed Arians, saying the head coach failed to adjust to Brady’s skill set and for his insistence to use deep passes.