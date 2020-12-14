Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was among those tuned in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-14, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. While the game was filled with many highlights, James focused on veteran quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. In the third period, the 43-year-old Brady found his long-time tight end with a two-yard touchdown pass to pad the Buccaneers’ lead over the Vikings to 23-6. James posted a video of the said moment on his Instagram story and accompanied it with the caption: “@TomBrady to @Gronk. I feel I’ve heard/seen this before once or twice.

Haha!” James can also be heard saying, “I see you, Gronk. Brady to Gronk, I think we’ve seen this a few times in our lifetime, right.” For his part, Brady shared James’ story on his own Instagram story with the comment “Hopefully you see a lot more @KingJames” with three faces with tears of joy emojis.

A connection we'll never get tired of: pic.twitter.com/8IEfnzyhdP — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 13, 2020

Brady-Gronk connection now has 83 TDs in the regular season

The said touchdown connection was the 83rd between Brady and Gronkowski in the regular season and 95th, including the playoffs. During their nine-year partnership with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski received 78 touchdown passes in the regular season and 12 in Brady's playoffs.

In their first season with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has caught 38 passes for 507 yards and five touchdowns from Brady. After Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski cut short his retirement and joined his long-time quarterback in Tampa Bay.

Bucs score a crucial win

With the win, the Buccaneers avoided a three-game losing streak and boosted their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Brady completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers improved to 8-5. The offensive line also provided Brady with ample protection as they didn’t give up any sacks. Running back Ronald Jones II carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards and a score. Mike Evans caught three passes for 56 yards, Antonio Brown had five passes for 49 yards, while Scotty Miller caught Brady’s longest touchdown pass of the season – a 48-yard score that put the Buccaneers ahead for good in the second period.

Brady could overtake Winston's record

Brady now has 30 touchdown passes on the season with his two-touchdown performance, allowing him to surpass Jameis Winston for the second-most touchdown passes in franchise history. Brady could eclipse the all-time franchise record for touchdown passes of 33 set by Winston last season with three games left in the season. "Winning in the NFL's tough," said Brady during his post-game press conference, adding that he’s been doing it for a long time, and there are no easy games in the NFL. After their win, Brady said they would get ready for their next week’s clash with the Atlanta Falcons. “It's going to be the biggest game of our season,” said Brady, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers need to win their three remaining games to stay in the playoff hunt.