Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is known as an outstanding family man to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and their children Vivi and Benjamin, and also to his son John with actress Bridget Moynahan. Oftentimes, the 43-year-old Brady shares sweet messages on his social medial account for his wife and children, expressing how much he loves them. This Saturday is no different as Brady shared a sweet message for Vivi as she celebrates her 8th birthday. On Instagram, Brady posted a photo of Vivi and Benjamin with the caption “HBD 8th birthday Vivi! You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for!

You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!” Some of Brady’s former teammates with the New England Patriots and former NFL players also greeted Vivi, including Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Troy Aikman. Sanders commented “Beautiful” with five 100 percent emojis, while Aikman said “Happy birthday to the beautiful birthday girl! Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower and former teammate Benjamin Watson also greeted Vivi a happy birthday.

Gisele also greets her ‘little sunshine’

Bundchen also posted a photo of her and Vivi on Instagram with the caption “Happy birthday my little sunshine! Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol! She accompanied it with sunshine, sparkles, and heart emojis. Brady also commented on Gisele’s post, saying Our little Girlie Girl with three heart emojis and three smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes.

In a recent interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady revealed Vivi’s question on his looks during the Buccaneers’ recent games, saying “daddy, you don’t have a very happy face out there very often.” Brady’s interview came after the Buccaneers suffered a humiliating 38-3 loss at the hands of division rival New Orleans Saints. Following their bounce-back win over the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers have suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs to drop to 7-5 on the season.

In his latest interview with Gray, Brady said he’s feeling good as the Buccaneers head to a crucial four-game stretch where they will face the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons twice, and the Detroit Lions, teams with records below .500.

Brady lauds Blount

On Saturday, former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount announced his retirement Friday after nine seasons in the NFL, per a story by Justin Leger of NBC Sports.

Blount made his announcement on his Instagram account, saying “I’m excited to move on to the next phase in my life!” Brady gave a heartfelt comment to Blount, saying "so proud of you and everything you accomplished champ it was my pleasure always to be there for you, and loved sharing the huddle with you!!" Blount responded to Brady’s comment with “Thanks brother! Blount family always got your back.” In his career, Blount tallied 6,306 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns, 18 of which came with the Patriots in 2016. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.