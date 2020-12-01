Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was among those who anticipated the beaver moon and lunar eclipse on Monday. Ahead of the cosmic event, Bundchen posted an inspiring message on her Instagram account with a photo of her in a two-piece swimsuit while pointing to the moon. Bundchen accompanied the photo with the message “What you're doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?” Instead of focusing on the supermodel’s message, Bundchen’s followers talked about her amazing figure and her toned tummy at age 40. That includes Gisele’s husband, Brady, who can’t help but admire the photo of her wife.

In his comment, Brady posted three smiling faces with heart emojis followed by three heart emojis.

Brady has been a regular fixture in the comments section of his wife’s Instagram posts and is known for firing up his team using his Instagram account. Recently, the 43-year-old quarterback posted on his Instagram stories photos of his teammates in action with the words that best describe their locker room. In his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said his latest Instagram story is meant to underscore the team’s characteristics that best embody the Buccaneers. Brady explained that the words "teamwork," "determination." and "perseverance" that he used on his Instagram stories are the qualities of the Buccaneers that help them succeed on and off the field.

Bayless not convinced by Arians’ statement

On Monday, Michael Silver of NFL Network claimed that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told him that Brady is now picking the team’s plays and they are getting comfortable every week. However, Skip Bayless, co-host of “The Undisputed” said that based on Brady’s performance in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that it was still Arians’ offense.

“He is selecting plays from Bruce Arians’ play sheet,” said Bayless, as transcribed by the author from Tuesday’s episode of the show, a video of which was posted on YouTube. Co-host and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe compared it to choosing a menu by another person. “I cook this and this, what would you like,” Sharpe said.

Bayless said that Arians did not even utilize plays involving screen passes that Brady loves to do. “This is completely misleading saying Michael Silver,” Bayless said. Against the Chiefs, Brady was 4-for-5 for 83 yards and a score via play-action. In a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN, the Buccaneers used play-action five times against the Chiefs and eight times in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arians explained that he used play-action sparingly because the Buccaneers were down 17 early.

Arians out if Buccaneers fail to make playoffs

In a report by Adam London of the New England Sports Network (NESN), former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Buccaneers will look to replace Arians if they don’t make the playoffs this season.

“It’s a big if, but if they don’t make the playoffs, I would move on from Bruce Arians,” Tannenbaum told ESPN. He said that the Buccaneers should promote one of the assistant coaches, like defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, to the head coaching job. Bowles has had success as head coach of the New York Jets and is highly regarded by players.