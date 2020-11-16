Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady expressed love for his family during his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio on Monday. When asked by Gray if he thinks about his wife, kids, and parents during the game, Brady replied, “I think those come up before and during the game.” The 43-year-old Brady said, as transcribed by the author, said he knows where they at, and it’s nice to wave to them and show them a little love during games for their support. “It’s pretty cool when they are there to support me. I know how excited they are up in the booth,” said Brady, as transcribed by the author from the audio of the interview posted on Westwood One Radio’s official site.

In a recent Instagram post, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared a photo of herself and their children Ben and Vivi celebrating while wearing the veteran quarterback’s Buccaneers’ uniform.

Brady mentions Vivi’s question

Speaking of Vivi, Brady mentioned that his youngest child asked him about his appearance during games. “Daddy, you don’t have a very happy face out there very often,” Brady told Gray. “I’m gonna try Vivi. I’m gonna try to do a little bit better,” he added. In their tough 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears, Brady was spotted by television cameras shouting to his teammates following a series of penalties that derailed what could be a game-winning drive. Brady appeared not too happy several times when caught by cameras during their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

However, Brady brought the Buccaneers back on the winning track with a 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. In that game, Brady completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The veteran quarterback also ran for third rushing touchdown of the season, tying the output of Baltimore Ravens versatile signal-caller Lamar Jackson this season as the Buccaneers improved to 7-3, second behind the Saints in the NFC South.

Brady expects a tough outing vs Rams

When asked about their upcoming clashes with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady said these games are crucial this time of year. “They are huge games. Everyone at this time of year is important. You get close at the end of the season, every game becomes more important because there’s fewer of them,” said Brady.

The veteran quarterback particularly mentioned the Rams, saying they should play their best game of the year to overcome the challenge. “The Rams are gonna challenge us in every aspect. So we got to have a great week of preparation. I’m happy we have an extra day to prepare,” the veteran quarterback said. Brady is hoping that they will perform better in primetime this time than their poor performance against the Saints. To adjust to their Monday Night Game, the Buccaneers will practice at night on Friday and Saturday. “We’ve got to try something,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, per a report by Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite over the Rams when it comes to early betting odds, a report by Cameron DaSilva of USA Today indicated, per data from BetMGM.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII for his sixth Lombardi Trophy.