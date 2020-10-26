ESPN Analyst Max Kellerman made headlines several years ago when he declared that Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s career was “falling off a cliff”. Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots, proved Kellerman wrong when he captured his sixth Super Bowl ring with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Despite this, Kellerman remained firm in his stand that Brady’s performance is on the decline, until Monday during the “First Take” where he admitted that he was wrong. “I was wrong. Tom Brady never fell off a cliff,” Kellerman said after he was pressured by co-host Ryan Clark to admit it on camera.

Kellerman made the admission one day after Brady threw for four touchdown passes and ran for another in their 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kellerman explained he thought Brady’s career was over at around 40 to 42 years old just by looking at the actuary tables. The host said he believes that no one has ever done it and if Brady accomplished it, he would be defying the odds. And said no one’s ever done it. If Tom Brady does it, he will be defying the odds. And based on Brady’s performance this season, Kellerman said the 43-year-old quarterback has defied the odds. In seven games this season, Brady has completed 176 of 268 passes for 1,910 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions and ran for two scores.

Kellerman declares Brady as GOAT

With Brady’s performance, Kellerman said the fact that the quarterback has done it adds to his legacy as the greatest of all time (GOAT). Kellerman also clarified that he believes that Brady was the greatest of all time for over 10 years before he made the “cliff theory”.

Kellerman also said that Brady is also using the weapons that he has with the Buccaneers. “It’s not just that he has weapons. He looks really good using them,” he said. Earlier, Kellerman hailed Brady’s leadership in their 38-20 win over the Green Bay Packers following their devastating 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

After Brady admonished his teammates for committing 11 offensive penalties for a loss of 109 yards, the Buccaneers committed no penalties in their win over the Packers.

Brady-Gronk connection hits new mark

In their win over the Raiders, Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski has reached another milestone. Brady’s five-yard touchdown pass to his long-time tight end in the second quarter against the Raiders was their 92nd touchdown connection. The touchdown strike put the Brady-Gronk duo in a tie for No. 2 all-time in history for total touchdown connections in the regular season and playoffs combined, tying Hall of Fame duo Steve Young and Jerry Rice. However, Brady and Gronk still trail the partnership of Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who combined for 114 scores, per Spenser Davis of Saturday Tradition.