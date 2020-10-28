Two years ago, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson made a declaration about the career of veteran quarterback Tom Brady. In a previous interview with “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1, Dickerson declared that the career of the then-41-year-old Brady was coming to an end following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Look, Tom is a great quarterback. But his time is over.” Dickerson then said.

Fast forward to the present, Dickerson had to eat his words with the impressive performance of now 43-year-old Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ last two wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

In their 38-10 win over the Packers, Brady threw two touchdown passes and followed it with a five-touchdown performance – four passing and one rushing -- in their 45-20 win over the Raiders. Brady’s four touchdown passes helped him take the top spot in the all-time record for passing touchdowns, overtaking Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers are now No. 1 in the NFC South with a 5-2 mark, a significant improvement from their 2-5 record at this point last season.

Dickerson corrects past statement

On Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed”, a smiling Dickerson had to correct his previous statement, saying “the old man has proved me wrong.” “Let’s not forget, Brady is a great quarterback.

Possibly the greatest quarterback who ever played,” said Dickerson, as transcribed by the author from the Undisputed video on YouTube. The Hall of Famer said he’s amazed at how Brady stepped up his game despite joining a new team, a new system, and without the benefit of OTAs and training camp. “He’s playing like an MVP,” said Dickerson, adding that Brady could add up to his impressive numbers in the next few games as the Buccaneers are slated to play the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the Detroit Lions in December.

Sharpe praises Brady

Despite being known as a staunch critic of Brady, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said the veteran quarterback is certainly in the conversation of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for the vast improvement in the Buccaneers’ record this season. “He was gonna have to be in the conversation because think about what they were last year,” Sharpe said.

The former tight end said the Buccaneers’ defense could help Brady achieve this goal. Earlier, Marcus Spears and Stephen A. Smith placed Brady as one of the favorites for MVP this season.

Godwin out vs Giants

The Buccaneers will play the New York Giants without one of their top receivers after Chris Godwin underwent surgery on his fractured left index finger, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Godwin suffered the injury while making a touchdown catch from Brady in their win over the Raiders on Sunday. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com said Godwin could return in Week 9. With Godwin out, the Buccaneers can turn to veteran wideout Antonio Brown, whom they signed to a one-year deal recently.

The Buccaneers are a 10-point favorite over the Giants, per USA Today Sportsbook wire.