Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and former NFL linebacker Tedy Bruschi supported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ move to sign mercurial wideout Antonio Brown to a one-year deal as a complement to the team’s offense. During ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown”, Bruschi, who played with Tom Brady for several years with the New England Patriots, said the veteran quarterback felt he has a connection with Brown during their short tenure in New England. “He really feels like they were on to something,” said Bruschi. “Just that short little period of time while they get on the same page against the Miami Dolphins, that type of production,” added Bruschi, referring to Brown’s four-catch performance for 54 yards and a touchdown in his first game with Brady as quarterback.

However, Brown was cut by the Patriots days after due to his off-field troubles. The NFL suspended Brown for eight games, but the Buccaneers made the move to sign him, reportedly upon prodding by Brady, to boost their ailing wide receiving corps.

Bruschi said Brown could also serve as motivation to some of the ailing members of the wide receiving corps to get healthy and return to the field quickly. “You also bringing in a little bit of motivation for those injuries to heal just a little bit fast to get on the field because you know how Tom feels about this guy and he will find him in the passing game to get this going,” Bruschi explained in the video, as transcribed by the author.

Moss approves AB’s signing

In the same program, Moss said Brady and Brown have “unfinished business” during their short partnership in New England. Moss said Brady and Brown have developed a strong bond, with the wide receiver staying briefly in the veteran quarterback’s house for some time. “I like the addition with AB coming to the Tampa Bay Bucs because I didn’t see any trust factor on the outside for Tom,” said Moss, adding that Brown is the type of athlete that stays healthy during his career.

Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and NFL-best 15 touchdowns in his last full season in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

Financial details of Brown’s contract revealed

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brown is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday.

According to Schefter’s source, Brown could make up to $2.5 million from the deal, including $1 million in base salary and roster bonuses. The wide receiver can also earn an additional $750,000 if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. The contract also gives Brown three $250,000 individual incentives for receptions, yards, and touchdowns, but he could only earn them if the Buccaneers make the postseason. Brown’s signing has boosted the Buccaneers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, per betting odds. From +1300, the Buccaneers are now +1000 to win the Lombardi Trophy.