The Luke McCaffery era at Nebraska Huskers began with a win over Penn State last Saturday. Heading into the season, McCaffery was expected to back up Adrian Martinez at the quarterback position. However, the redshirt freshman impressed head coach Scott Frost in practice, which led to the Huskers using a dual quarterback system in their first two games. McCaffery put up some encouraging performances in his cameos off the bench during Nebraska’s two losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Frost finally gave in to pressure from fans and started McCaffrey over Martinez against Penn State, and the second-year player impressed fans and the media with his self-assured play.

The Luke McCaffrey era at Nebraska has begun 👀. #Huskers — nick jungers 🌙☀️ (@NickJungers) November 14, 2020

McCaffery looked confident in his first start for Nebraska

According to 247 Sports, McCaffery completed 13 of his 21 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. He also added 67 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown to lead Nebraska to a 30-23 win over the Nittany Lions. Even though McCaffery threw an interception, many media analysts were impressed by his poise and confidence during the game. Huskers’ fans are also confident that the second-year quarterback will lead the team to a winning record this season. After the game, McCaffery admitted that he was nervous before making his first start for Nebraska Huskers.

After guiding the team to its first win of the season, the charismatic quarterback is expected to be the starter for the rest of the season.

Sources telling me Luke McCaffrey will be Nebraska’s quarterback moving forward. #Huskers — Husker Howie (@HowieHusker) November 14, 2020

Coach Frost has admitted that choosing McCaffery over Martinez was a difficult decision

After the win over Penn State, Scott Frost admitted that naming McCaffery to be the team’s starting quarterback was the hardest decision he had ever made during his tenure with the Huskers.

The former UCF coach was happy with McCaffery’s performance, and he felt that the win would give his team a much-needed boost. Nevertheless, Coach Frost pointed out that he still had faith in Martinez even though the third-year quarterback might now be the backup.

HUSKERS GET OVER THE HUMP!



Nebraska makes the switch to McCaffrey at quarterback, and it pays early dividends as the Huskers get their first win of the year over Penn State!https://t.co/zalqRlCRVY — Jake Jones (@JakeJonesKCAU) November 15, 2020

It will be interesting to observe how Martinez handles his demotion to the bench in the next few weeks.

Some fans have already speculated that he could enter the transfer portal if he fails to win the quarterback job. Martinez joined Nebraska in 2018, and he had a spectacular rookie season in which he threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback regressed in 2019, throwing for 1,956 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started the 2020 season by throwing for 230 yards in his first two games without recording a touchdown. Coach Frost had urged Martinez to be more accurate on his throws during a past press conference, and it was clear that he was considering a change at quarterback. For now, the McCaffery era is underway at Nebraska, and fans hope that he can make the team competitive in the Big Ten conference.