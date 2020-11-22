Scott Frost’s tenure as Nebraska Huskers head coach has been a bumpy ride. After three years, the team has not shown major signs of progress under Frost despite hopes that he was the right man for the job. Following the Huskers win over Penn State last weekend, many fans were optimistic that the team would build on the morale-boosting victory and finish the season with a winning record. Instead, Nebraska Huskers lost 41-23 to Illinois on Saturday. According to 247 Sports, the Huskers had not lost at home to Illinois since 1924, and several media analysts blasted Coach Frost for overseeing the shocking upset.

Scott Frost's seat is heating up, and doing so quickly. https://t.co/cgrxtFAzqg — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) November 21, 2020

Some media members have urged Nebraska to fire Coach Frost

The analysts have called for Nebraska to fire Scott Frost since he has been unable to motivate his players during his reign. According to the pundits, the mistakes that the Huskers made during the game were proof that Frost had failed at his job, and there was no viable excuse to defend his failures. Nebraska’s starting quarterback, Luke McCaffery, completed 15 of 26 passes for 134 yards and zero touchdowns. The second-year player had three interceptions during the game, and his costly turnovers allowed Illinois to build an insurmountable lead.

How it started for Scott Frost at Nebraska vs. how it’s going.



The Cornhuskers are unbelievably bad, and are somehow finding a way to get much worse. pic.twitter.com/nojwC8HPlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 21, 2020

Martinez's game

Many analysts believe Frost had to use backup quarterback Adrian Martinez as the Huskers chased the game.

Martinez completed three of his four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown, but he couldn’t lead Nebraska to a comeback victory.

When you have penalties, when you have inconsistent play, when your best players are making the worst mistakes. It’s coaching. There is no more excuses Scott Frost. This is PATHETIC. #gbr — Brett Maline (@breezy__f__baby) November 21, 2020

The Huskers dropped to 1-3 for the season, and some media members have mocked Scott Frost for guiding his team to a losing record despite his vocal opposition to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the season in August.

During his post-match press conference, the third-year head coach criticized his players for their poor performance against Illinois.

Nebraska is losing at home to Illinois 21-7. So… Which program feels more like they’re at the end of the line? Michigan or Nebraska? Both made “if this guy can’t win here, no one can” hires, homegrown alumni QBs… and they ain’t close to winning. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) November 21, 2020

Frost claimed that he had been embarrassed by how his team had executed its game plan. He added that some players had led down their guard after last Saturday’s win over Penn State. He will now be under increased scrutiny in Nebraska’s next game at Iowa State next Friday.

The game will be on national television, and a loss could spell the end for Frost’s time with the Huskers.

Do you guys realize how horrendously bad and unacceptable this performance is on all cylinders? This is an atrocity of a football game by a fragile as hell football team. And Scott Frost deserves a lot of blame. #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) November 21, 2020

Even though the third-year head coach signed a seven-year contract in 2017, he currently has a 10-18 record in his three seasons, and a section of fans have already begun calling for his job. Coach Frost is unlikely to use Collin Miller for the game against Iowa after the linebacker suffered a nasty looking injury in Saturday’s loss.

Miller left the field on a stretcher, and the severity of his injury is still unclear. The Huskers have lost their last five games against Iowa. However, the coach will officially be on the hot seat if his team fails to win the game.