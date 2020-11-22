During the 2017 AFC Championship, veteran quarterback Tom Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots got the better of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was then wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. In that game, Brady threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 24-20 win over the Jaguars and a spot in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The next season, Ramsey created controversy when he demeaned several quarterbacks in his GQ interview where he called Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as “trash” and claimed that veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger “suck” and dubbed Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons as “overrated.” However, Ramsey said Brady and Aaron Rodgers were not on his “suck” list.

In reaction to Ramsey’s claim, Brady called the cornerback a “a great young player" and hold his own against everybody, per a report by Tyler Sullivan of 24/7 Sports at that time.

Ramsey praises Brady

In 2019, Ramsey was traded by the Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams, where he had another chance to face the now 43-year-old Brady when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football (MNF). During his news conference ahead of their clash with the Buccaneers, Ramsey had an opportunity to return the favor to Brady. "He’s the greatest. Probably will go down as the greatest of all time,” Ramsey replied when asked about Brady. The cornerback said he can leave it at that, saying everyone “knows Brady and what he can do and how he can lead his team”, per a tweet by Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Ramsey’s statement is almost similar to the earlier pronouncements of Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

McVay said that with Brady leading the way, the Buccaneers’ offense will be a nightmare for the Rams defense. Staley, for his part, said it’s stressful to face Brady, based on his experience as outside linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears in 2018. Donald said the Rams need to stick to their gameplan because Brady knows the game inside and out.

Buccaneers to miss tight end Tanner Hudson vs Rams

The Buccaneers conducted practice on Saturday night for them to properly adjust to the bright lights of MNF. Based on the latest injury report released by the team’s official website, tight end Tanner Hudson will not play when the Buccaneers tackle the Rams. Left guard Ali Marpet was limited in Saturday’s practice and his status for the Rams game is doubtful. As for the Rams, they will be in full force when they take on the Buccaneers. According to the Rams’ official website, offensive lineman Brian Allen was doubtful for Monday’s game due to knee issue. However, Allen has been inactive for eight of the Rams' first nine games so far. The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorite over the Rams, based on various betting sites.