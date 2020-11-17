Nebraska Huskers college football fans are still celebrating their win against Penn State. The Huskers held on to beat the Nittany Lions 30-23 in a thrilling match that saw Luke McCaffery make the first start of his college career. The redshirt freshman completed 13-of-21 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown to lead his team to victory. Media analysts and fans expect McCaffery to be the Nebraska Husker’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season, and focus will now shift to Adrian Martinez’s future with the team. However, in a recent interview, McCaffery praised the former starter for how he had handled the competition between them.

McCaffery recently thanked Martinez for being a good role model

McCaffery applauded Martinez for supporting him ever since he got into the Nebraska football program. The red-shirt freshman gave credit to Martinez for being a role model and a leader, and he claimed that the third-year quarterback was one of the best teammates he had ever met. Husker’s head coach, Scott Frost, has also been impressed with how Martinez has handled the quarterback competition with McCaffery. Coach Frost had used the two quarterbacks during the team’s two losses to Ohio State and Northwestern, but he handed the starting job to McCaffery last weekend. While Martinez still has a chance to win back his job, some fans have speculated that he could enter the transfer portal.

Martinez could follow JD Spielman’s example and leave Nebraska after three years

The third-year quarterback could choose to end his college career with another program by entering the transfer portal in the next few weeks. While Martinez has not given any indication that he will make the move, he could follow JD Spielman’s example and leave Nebraska after three years.

Spielman entered the transfer portal in June despite having a successful spell during his time with the Huskers. The talented wide receiver recorded 800 receiving yards in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. However, Spielman did not report to the team’s spring training camp in March due to health reasons, and he eventually completed a transfer to TCU in July.

Here's Luke McCaffrey giving credit to Adrian Martinez for being a role model and a leader. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/gfhSAiG5Nt — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 14, 2020

Now that Martinez is no longer the starting quarterback for Nebraska, fans fear that he could follow Spielman’s example and end his career at another college program. Despite his struggles over the past two seasons, Martinez was a Heisman Trophy candidate in his first year with the Huskers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018, but he suffered a knee injury last year which required minor surgery after the season. Unfortunately, Martinez has struggled to replicate his earlier form, and he will now be the Husker’s backup quarterback.

Nevertheless, the third-year player could choose to leave Nebraska in an attempt to resuscitate his once-promising career.