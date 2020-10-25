Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady tallied five total touchdowns as he led the team to a 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead the Buccaneers to their fifth win in seven games, solidifying their hold of the NFC South lead. Most importantly, Brady surpassed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the all-time passing touchdown record with his 559th scoring strike of his career. Brady’s performance wowed everyone, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who tweeted “My GOODNESS @TomBrady!!!!

Bread DIME!! WOW my friend!” Recently, Brady congratulated James for winning his fourth NBA title with a 4-2 series victory over the Miami Heat.

Brady thanks Arians for his patience

For the second straight game, the 43-year-old Brady connected with his long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski and found Scotty Miller, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson in the endzone for the Buccaneers. Miller caught six passes for 109 yards, Godwin had nine receptions for 88 yards, Gronkowski caught five passes for 62 yards and Mike Evans had two catches for 37 yards. Running back Leonard Fournette had an all-around game, rushing the ball 11 times for 50 yards and catching six passes for 47 yards, while Ronald Jones II had 13 carries for 34 yards and a score as the Buccaneers recorded their second straight win after a 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Despite his huge performance, Brady called the team win as a “decent day.” The veteran quarterback also thanked head coach Bruce Arians for his patience as he tries to adapt to his new offense. "Bruce has had tremendous patience with me and watching me grow in the offense. I truly appreciate that,” said Brady.

Arians, for his part, credited good communication for Brady’s outstanding performance. “It's just total growth in the offense,” said Arians.

Arians clarifies Brady’s role in Brown’s signing

During his post-game press conference, Arians clarified that Brady had nothing to do with the signing of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Arians, he and general manager Jason Licht were talking about signing Brown for weeks before the wide receiver finally signed a one-year deal. Arians also downplayed the sexual assault allegations against Brown, saying he will let the court system decide on that. If ever Brown is found guilty, Arians said he will not be part of the team. It was earlier reported that Brown signed a deal worth $2.5 million, including incentives and bonuses. Earlier, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Brown will be a great addition to the already-loaded Buccaneers.