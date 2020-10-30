Trevor Lawrence has been a sensation since becoming the starting quarterback for Clemson University. Along with the likes of Deshaun Watson, he's arguably the best quarterback in Clemson Tigers' history.

Lawrence is widely projected to be the number one overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he has hinted that he might remain at Clemson for another year. But before any of that, he has other things to deal with.

Diagnosed with COVID-19

According to Bleacher Report, Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This would mean his having to miss at the very least one game.

Clemson's next scheduled game would be with the Boston College Eagles. But it's not out of the question that he could miss more, including a much-publicized meeting with Notre Dame.

Clemson's football team had previously dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak before the start of the season. Lawrence had apparently dodged the virus at that time. But this time around, it's a different story.

Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement. ESPN reports that Lawrence gave him the proper authorization to do so. Swinney said that they'd miss Lawrence, but it also provided an opportunity for others to step up.

Lawrence is arguably the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy this year. He hadn't before had to miss an entire game with Clemson.

However, he did have to leave a game early because of an injury. In that case, backup quarterback Chase Brice came in the game and led the Tigers to win. But Chase is no longer with the program. Instead, he's the starter for Duke University.

D.J. Uiagalelei is likely to start in Lawrence's place. Uiagalelei has had minimal playing time with Clemson so far.

But he was one of the most highly-sought players in the United States coming out of high school.

Lawrence is a former National Championship Game Offensive MVP

In his first two seasons at Clemson, Lawrence helped them win a conference championship in each. During the first season, they also won the National Championship.

Lawrence was named the game's Offensive MVP. His teammate, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, was the MVP on the defensive side of the ball.

The Tigers also made the National Championship Game in Lawrence's second season. But on that occasion, they came up short, falling to another set of so-called Tigers—these ones from Louisiana State University.

Clemson began the 2020 season ranked as the number one team in the country. Picked by many to win titles in their conference and overall.

Lawrence played his high school football, along with basketball, in Cartersville, Georgia. He helped his school win two state football championships. For his senior season, he won the Hall Trophy. USA Today also named him an All-American and High School Football Player of the Year.