With his performance in the last two games, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady has emerged as the front-runner for the Most Valuable Player trophy, according to former NFL defensive end and current ESPN football analyst Marcus Spears. "It's Tom Brady." Spears replied when asked who's the MVP seven weeks into the season during Tuesday's episode of "Get Up," per a report by Blake Harper of Yard Barker. Spears said the 43-year-old Brady has thrown for 1,910 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions in that span. With the way Brady's performing, Spears said the veteran quarterback could reach 4,300 passing yards and 40 touchdowns at the end of the season.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN had the same position, speaking on "First Take" that if Brady continues playing this way, he will capture the MVP trophy.

In Week 6, Brady threw two touchdown passes in their 38-10 win over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers. In the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score. In that game, Brady took the lead in the record for touchdown passes, surpassing Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Brady's fantastic run in the last two games had ESPN analyst Max Kellerman apologizing for the "cliff theory" he uttered three years ago.

Spears notes Bucs' significant improvement with Brady as QB

Spears also pointed out that with Brady as a quarterback, the Buccaneers have shown significant improvement as they carry a 5-2 record, good for first in the NFC South. "At this point last year, they were 2-5," said Spears. Brady has won the MVP trophy three times in his career, with the last coming in the 2017 season.

Spears added that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers also have strong chances for the MVP trophy. Still, Brady's performance cannot be taken for granted. Wilson's case for the MVP trophy has been derailed by his three-interception performance in their 37-34 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers, for his part, threw two interceptions in the Packers' loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith makes a bold prediction

The Buccaneers made it official on Tuesday, announcing the signing of talented wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal, per the team's official website. Brown's addition will give Brady and the Buccaneers another weapon on offense, alongside wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller. Earlier, Brown has agreed to a one-year deal that would give him $2.5 million in salary and incentives. After Brown's signing was made official, Smith boldly declared that the Buccaneers would make it to the Super Bowl. Smith said the combination of Brady's outstanding play, the talented wide receiving corps, and the defense would propel the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.