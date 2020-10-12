With only two weeks remaining until the start of the Big Ten season, Nebraska football fans look forward to seeing their team take the field after a difficult offseason. On August 11, the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, announced that the conference would cancel its season. Fortunately for fans, Husker players were the loudest voices of opposition to the decision, and they will get to display their talent after Commissioner Warren reversed his earlier announcement. For Ronald Thompkins, playing his first game for the Huskers will be a testament to his stubborn character after an injury-plagued start to his college career.

Thompkins could play his first game for the Huskers

According to 247 Sports, Thompkins joined Nebraska in 2019, but he suffered a gruesome ACL injury that ended his freshman season. The talented running back was a highly touted prospect in high school, and Huskers fans were excited when he committed to the program. Even though he suffered a severe injury in his first season, Huskers’ coaches did not give up on him, and they have continued to support him in his recovery. As Nebraska prepares for its new season, Thompkins has impressed coaches in practice, and the team’s head coach, Scott Frost, recently claimed that the running back would have the opportunity to contribute to the team’s offense.

He is also expected to start against Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nebraska will play Ohio State in its season opener

Coach Frost has praised Thompkins for maintaining a positive attitude despite suffering some career-threatening injuries. In his latest interview, Frost told reporters that Thompkins had shown flashes of his talent in practice, and he could contribute to the team’s running game when the season begins.

Thompkins will have to battle Dedrick Mills for the right to be the Huskers’ starting running back. Nebraska has Rahmir Johnson, Marvin Scott III, and Sevion Morrison on its running back depth chart in addition to the two players.

Due to Thompkins’s injury history, Coach Frost may have to rely heavily on his other options at the running back position.

However, Thompkins has insisted that he is happy to be practicing with the team after working hard to overcome his injury troubles. The Husker’s running backs coach, Ryan Held, has praised Thompkins’ mental fortitude, but he has stated that the team will be cautious in its approach as it eases him into his recovery's physical aspects. Nebraska will play its first game of the season against Ohio State Buckeyes. Coach Frost will hope that his team can be competitive against their biggest conference rival. Heading into his third year as the Huskers’ head coach, Coach Frost will be looking to improve on his 9-15 losing record. However, many analysts have tipped Ohio State to continue their dominance in the Big Ten conference.