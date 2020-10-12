During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears, many were claiming that veteran quarterback Tom Brady made a huge mental lapse as he lost track of the team’s downs. The moment was captured as the 43-year-old Brady was raising four fingers during the said drive, which resulted in a turnover on downs that doomed the Buccaneers’ chances of escaping with a win via a field goal. The photo went viral on social media, with many people saying that a veteran like Brady should haven’t lost track of the downs. While many people were making fun of the photo, Brady used it to congratulate LeBron James for winning his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brady posted his congratulations on his Twitter account, putting James’ head over the photo with the caption “Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed-up old guy!”

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

The 35-year-old James recorded a triple-double – 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists – to lead the Lakers to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. James also became the first player to win Finals MVP for three different teams, doing it with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brady, for his part, has won six Super Bowl rings in his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots.

In the offseason, he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers take on Packers in Week 6

The Buccaneers will try to get back on the winning track when they take on the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 3-2 record, while the Packers are leading the NFC North with a 4-0 mark.

Sunday’s game will be the third time that Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will go up against each other. Brady has a 3-2 record against the Packers in his career, and 1-1 against Rodgers. In 2006, Brady led the Patriots to a 35-0 win over the Packers, then led by Hall of Fame quarterback and close friend Brett Favre, who made an appearance recently at Raymond James Stadium.

In 2010, Brady beat the Matt Flynn-quarterbacked Packers, 31-27, before the veteran quarterback edged Rodgers, 31-17, in their last meeting in 2018. Brady and the Patriots lost to the Packers, 28-10 and 26-21, in 2002 and 2014, respectively.

Brady had rocky first outing vs Packers

In his first outing against the Packers in 2002, Brady threw three interceptions against them, per a report by Gil Martin of The Sports Daily. But Brady was flawless in his next four games against the Packers, not throwing a single interception while throwing for 946 yards and nine touchdowns against them in 125 attempts. In his career, Brady is 103-of-169 (61.0 percent) for 1,129 yards, 10 TDs, and three interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 93.0.

The Buccaneers are uncertain if Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin will suit up against the Packers. If not, Brady will rely mainly on the Buccaneers’ top wideout Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions with six.