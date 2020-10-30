Media have blamed the recent confusion in the Big Ten conference on its rigid coronavirus protocols. The Power 5 conference kicked off its season on 24th October, but it has had to deal with its first coronavirus outbreak less than one week after its opening slate of games. The powerful conference recently announced that Saturday’s game between Nebraska Huskers and Wisconsin would not take place due to a coronavirus outbreak that had affected the Badgers. Wisconsin recorded 12 positive coronavirus cases involving six players and six staff members.

It is worth noting that the Huskers took a tough stand against Big Ten and Kevin Warren for not playing the games this season due to Coronavirus.

As pressure mounts on the Big Chief, he released the statement over the cancellation of the game. According to 247 Sports, the Big Ten chief said, "The greatest concern just remains health and safety. That’s why we’re doing all that we possibly can. We have a strong, daily testing program in place."

Tried to tell you weeks ago daily testing wouldnt solve all the Big Ten's problems. As I said then, the Big Ten should've tried to stop being smarter than everyone, come back early + build extra weeks into the schedule. Instead Wisconsin-Nebraska is canceled and can't be made up https://t.co/YPdhm5dQ3u — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 28, 2020

The Big Ten will not adjust its eight-game schedule

The staff members will have to quarantine for ten days before they can resume their activities, while the Wisconsin players could miss up to three games since the Big Ten requires student-athletes to self-isolate for 21 days.

However, many sports analysts have blasted the Big Ten for its rigid coronavirus protocols. A section of media pundits feels that the Big Ten’s procedures are too inflexible, and they could lead to more problems in the coming weeks. Saturday’s canceled game between Nebraska and Wisconsin will not be rescheduled, and the Big Ten has insisted that teams will have to complete the season within its eight-game schedule.

Several media observers have pointed out that the Big Ten was wrong to delay the start of its season because it now has little room to reschedule games. Veteran ESPN college football analyst, Paul Finebaum has blasted the Big Ten for trying to outsmart its conference rivals.

the best way to “Bring Big Ten Football Back” would have been to stop the unchecked spread of a killer virus in states where Big Ten football is played, but the people who were loudest about the need for a football season never seemed interested in doing that — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 28, 2020

Paul Finebaum recently blasted the Big Ten’s self-isolation protocols

According to Finebaum, the Big Ten has made a series of mistakes, starting with its decision to shut down the season in August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ESPN analyst argued that the Power 5 conference should have stuck to its decision if it was serious about protecting its student-athletes. Instead, the Big Ten bowed to pressure from some teams and decided to restart the season a few weeks after the SEC and the ACC had started their seasons.

Finebaum feels that the conference has made it harder for its teams to succeed because its requirement for student-athletes to self-isolate for 21 days is longer than the CDC recommended 10-14 days.

Wisconsin announces 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. It includes head coach Paul Chryst. Game against Nebraska now canceled.



If we are going to wear masks, we should actually wear them. pic.twitter.com/ERnyM0y1UR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether the Big Ten’s commissioner, Kevin Warren, addresses the increased criticism that his administration has received from the media. Commissioner Warren has maintained that the safety of all student-athletes in the conference is his top priority.

However, teams could find it difficult to complete the season if more coronavirus outbreaks occur in the coming weeks. For now, the Big Ten will have little choice but to revise some of its protocols if it intends to have a smooth end to the 2020 season.