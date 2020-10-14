Nebraska Husker fans are eagerly looking forward to the start of the Big Ten season from October 24. Nebraska will play its first game of the season against Ohio State, but the team’s fans are still in the dark over which quarterback will lead the team onto the field. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have gone back and forth in their battle to be the team’s starting quarterback. In his latest interview, Husker’s head coach, Scott Frost revealed that either player stands a good chance of being named the team’s starting quarterback, reports 247 Sports.

Martinez and McCaffrey have battled each other for the quarterback-starting job

Coach Frost has praised McCaffrey and Martinez for pushing each other during Nebraska’s recent practice games. Frost feels that both players could win games for his team, and the decision to pick his starting quarterback for Nebraska’s opening game against Ohio State will be difficult, reports 247 Sports. Many pundits feel that Martinez will retain his starting job despite a regression in his play during his second season with the Huskers. The talented quarterback threw for 1,956 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, but he had nine interceptions. Martinez missed several games after he suffered a knee injury, and McCaffrey stepped up during his teammate’s absence and recorded 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Ahead of the new season, it appears that the second-year player could depose Martinez as the team’s preliminary quarterback.

McCaffrey could line up at wide receiver

McCaffrey has received praise for his athletic ability and confidence when throwing the ball. Coach Frost has claimed that his team’s offense has operated efficiently with the talented player under center.

McCaffrey’s athleticism should come as no surprise since he is the younger brother to Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panther’s star running back. Even if the younger McCaffrey loses the Huskers’ quarterback battle to Martinez, he could still play an important role in his team’s offense.

Nebraska’s coaching staff has hinted that McCaffrey could line up at other positions if he doesn’t win the team’s starting quarterback job.

Coach Frost has insisted that he will find a way to get his best players on the field, and some analysts have speculated that McCaffrey could line up at the wide receiver position. For now, the promising quarterback has expressed his excitement over his ongoing competition with Martinez. Despite the cutthroat struggle for the starting job between the two players, McCaffrey has claimed that he has looked up to Martinez ever since he joined the team, and he has revealed that they have mutual respect. With only two weeks left before the season starts, Coach Frost is running out of time to decide on his starting quarterback. However, Nebraska fans are happy to have two talented players at the position.