During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, veteran quarterback Tom Brady was spotted lashing out at his teammates after a failed crucial drive. The loss dropped the Buccaneers (3-2) to a share of the NFC South lead following wins by the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. When asked for his reaction on the matter, Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians said he has no problem with Brady lashing out at his teammates every now and then. “That’s just being yourself,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com, adding that he has no problem with it.

Arians added that Brady’s move would spare him the trouble of going back and cussing out as his players. “They’ve already got an earful by the time I get over there,” said Arians. “Tom has got to be Tom,” added Arians, saying he’s not asking his quarterback to become somebody that he’s not. The veteran head coach praised Brady for motivating his teammates, saying the quarterback is doing a good job of patting his teammates on the back to get them going. In that game, Brady seemed to lose track of the downs in the dying seconds of the game, costing them a chance to go for a game-winning field goal. But analysts said it was not the reason for the Buccaneers’ loss, saying poor pass protection and penalties cost them the game.

Buccaneers underdogs vs Packers

Ahead of their clash with the unbeaten Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, the Buccaneers have entered the week as a slight 2-point underdog, per BetMGM. The Buccaneers started the week as the slight favorite but the bets have shifted quickly to the Packers’ side, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing like a contender for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Brady, for his part, has a 3-2 record in his career against the Packers, but he was flawless in the last four games, throwing no interception against Green Bay. Brady has a 1-1 record against Rodgers, losing in their first showdown in 2014, but bounced back with a 31-17 win in 2018. In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said it is crucial to get back some of their injured players when they take on the Packers, like Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The Buccaneers already lost linebacker Vita Vea and tight end OJ Howard for the season.

Brady gets response from James

Brady, on his Twitter account, extended his congratulations to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for winning his 4th NBA title by posting an edited photo of himself showing the 4th down sign with the head of the basketball star. Brady accompanied the photo with the caption “Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed-up old guy!” James, for his part, responded “Hahaha!! My brother Thank You!!! Not so bad for the washed-up King.”