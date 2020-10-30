The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently on a two-game winning streak thanks to veteran quarterback Tom Brady's excellent play. The 43-year-old Brady has accounted for seven touchdowns -- six passing and one rushing – in their impressive wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Buccaneers are now on top of the NFC South with a 5-2 mark while Brady has thrown for 18 touchdowns with just four picks in seven outings.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, is not living up to their billing as AFC powerhouse as they are currently 2-4, suitable only for third in the AFC East.

The Patriots have suffered three straight losses, including a 33-6 embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where they managed only 241 total yards on offense. Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton failed to live up to expectations as he has yet to show the form that won him the MVP trophy in 2015. Newton has completed 88 of 131 passes for 969 yards and two touchdowns with seven picks. Newton is 28th in passing yards and 31st in terms of passing scores.

Blount speaks about the Brady-Belichick debate

With the Patriots' current struggles and the success that the Buccaneers are enjoying with Brady as signal-caller, the debate on who's responsible for the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles has been rekindled.

Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount spoke his mind on the matter during an episode of The Tailgate, per a report by Alex Smith of SNY posted by Yahoo! Sports. When asked who's responsible for the Patriots' dynasty, Blount sided with Brady even as he apologized to Belichick for his choice, saying it should be taken as an insult.

"Brady was the one throwing the football," said Blount, adding that coaches can call the perfect plays, but the quarterback ensures they are correctly executed with the defense coming his way. "I'm gonna stick with Brady on that," Blount stressed. Brady earlier expressed confidence that the Patriots will resolve all issues surrounding the team and bounce back.

Blount says Brady is GOAT

Blount, who won two Super Bowl rings with Patriots, also spoke about Brady's excellent play, calling him the GOAT (greatest of all time) while adding, "I don't think there's anyone better than him." Blount said Brady has the talent to make any throw while his charisma and leadership inspire his teammates to rally around him. Brady's resurgence in the past two games has placed him among the Most Valuable Player (MVP) favorites this season, according to various sportsbooks being monitored by OddsShark.com.

After their 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears, Brady's odds of winning the MVP trophy slipped to +3100. But his performance in their last two wins has propelled him as the fourth-best favorite to win the plum.

According to OddsShark.com, Brady is now +1200 favorite, behind Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (-110), Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (+450), and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (+450). Earlier, various analysts declared Brady a favorite to win his fourth MVP trophy in his 20-year NFL career.