Desmond Howard was a star football player during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. In the NCAA, he played with the University of Michigan's Wolverines. Several teams later followed him in the NFL.

After retiring from playing, he became a television football analyst and commentator. In this part of his career, he's probably best known as a co-host of ESPN's "College GameDay."

Tests positive for COVID-19, set to co-host remotely

Desmond Howard has been diagnosed with having contracted the novel Coronavirus. He announced the initial news over Instagram, as noted via 247Sports. Later, he gave an update over Twitter.

Howard plans to host at least the name edition of "College GameDay" from his home. He's also indicated that he has been feeling noticeably ill. But apparently, he so far feels well enough to discuss and analyze college football. Nonetheless, Howard warned people to take the threat of the novel coronavirus very seriously.

As noted by Yahoo, it's not the first time this season a "College GameDay" host has broadcast from home. Earlier, Kirk Herbstreit did it. Herbstreit himself hadn't tested positive for COVID-19. But he'd been around somebody who, as it turned out, did test positive for COVID-19.

Howard received the Heisman Trophy, was named a Super Bowl MVP

Desmond Howard played his high school football, along with basketball and track, in Cleveland, Ohio.

He attended a Roman Catholic school where he's one of several famous alumni. After his senior season in high school, he was named an All-American.

During his college career, he helped the University of Michigan win three Big Ten Championships. His final season with the Wolverines would put him in rare categories.

Perhaps most notably, he won the Heisman Trophy. After giving a now-famous imitation of the award, the regular season's final game against arch-rival Ohio State. Howard also won the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award. He was named the Big Ten MVP and a unanimous All-American. As well as Player of the Year by Sporting News and the UPI.

Shortly after, Howard was drafted fourth-overall in the NFL Draft by Washington. He was also later selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their expansion draft. But Howard's peak of his NFL career was with the Green Bay Packers.

Howard helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI. Including becoming the MVP of the game itself. Something that's perhaps made even more impressive when you consider his teammates included Brett Favre and Reggie White. Howard was also designated a First-Team All-Pro for the season.

Later on, Howard made the Pro Bowl with the Detroit Lions. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders. But he never quite matched his earlier success.