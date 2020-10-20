Dallas Cowboys’ fans had a difficult time watching their team’s performance during Monday night’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys looked hapless in the 38-10 defeat, and the offense looked ordinary without Dak Prescott’s leadership on the field. The 27-year-old quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week, and many pundits had tipped Ezekiel Elliot to step up and lead his team to victory over the Cardinals. However, the star running back had two costly fumbles in the first half of the game. In his post-match interview, Elliott apologized for his poor display and claimed responsibility for his team’s defeat.

Ezekiel Elliott claims responsibility for the Cowboys’ disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboy’s running back looked dejected in his media interview, but he owned up to his mistakes. Elliott expressed regret for his two fumbles, and he admitted that he has to be better in the remaining games. The star running back has lost the ball five times this season, with the opposition recovering the ball on four occasions. While Elliott’s fumbles allowed the Cardinals to build a 14-0 lead, the rest of the offense couldn’t mount a significant response. Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, and he missed several open throws to his wide receivers throughout the game.

The Cowboys could miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season

After another humbling loss, many analysts have questioned the Cowboy’s chances of making it to the playoffs. The team has a 2-4 losing record, and although the NFC East division looks weak this season, Monday’s performance proved that the Cowboys will struggle without Dak Prescott under center.

The talented quarterback had successful surgery on his injured ankle, and he is set to begin his six-month rehab process to get ready for next season. In the meantime, Mike McCarthy’s team will have to show significant improvement on both sides of the ball during next Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

As for the Cardinals, their victory over the Cowboys was their fourth of the season, and they improved Kyler Murray’s winning record at AT&T stadium to 7-0.

Murray has never lost a game at the 100,000-capacity stadium in his high school and pro football career. The Texas native struggled to get going in the early parts of Monday’s game, but he soon picked up the pace after he connected with Christian Kirk for an 80-yard touchdown. Murray finished the game with 188 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he completed only nine of his 24 pass attempts. However, the Cardinal’s running game ensured that the Cowboys wouldn’t get a foothold in the game. The team’s star running back, Kenyan Drake, recorded 169 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on 20 carries.

Drake will have to replicate his stunning performance when the Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.