On top of the marks that he already owned, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady recently set several records early this season. In their come-from-behind 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 43-year-old Brady became the oldest quarterback to throw five touchdown passes, surpassing the record set by Warren Moon, who accomplished it at age 40 years and 342 days. In that game, Brady also became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to throw back-to-back games with three or more touchdown passes, erasing the mark that he previously set in the 2018 season when he was 41 years old.

Brady could take lead on Sunday

When the Buccaneers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Brady will have a chance to take one of the most coveted records for quarterbacks – the all-time mark for touchdown passes currently being held by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, per a report by Michael David Smith of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. Currently, Brees holds the record with 556 touchdown passes while Brady is not far behind with 555. Brees will have a chance to extend his lead over Brady when the Saints take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Brady will have a shot to take the lead in the evening when the Buccaneers play the Raiders. Brady gained some ground on Brees behind his 14 touchdown passes this season as compared to just nine by the Saints veteran quarterback.

However, Smith noted that this could turn into a seesaw battle between Brady and Brees moving forward as they could take turn for the lead on a regular basis. Brady is also chasing two more records currently owned by Brees – completion and passing yards. Brees has 6,992 completions to Brady’s 6,520.

Brees also leads in passing yards with 78,747 compared to Brady’s 76,112.

Moon backs Brady’s move to Bucs

Earlier, analyst and sports anchor Colin Cowherd declared that Brady made the right decision in picking the Buccaneers in free agency. After a 20-year stint with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million to turn the Buccaneers’ franchise that last made the playoffs in 2007.

According to Cowherd, Brady chose perfectly as the Buccaneers have a wealth of talent, especially on offense with wide receivers.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon also has the same view, which he shared during an interview with JR SportBrief, per report by Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. “I really do think that he made the right decision,” said Moon, noting that Brady has Godwin and Evans as targets, an excellent tight end in Rob Gronkowski and a very good group of running backs. Moon is also impressed with the Buccaneers’ defense that helped them inflict the first loss on the Green Bay Packers via 38-10 triumph in Week 6. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 4-2 mark.