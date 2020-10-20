After their impressive 38-10 win over the previously undefeated Green Bay on Sunday, Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady was spotted talking to Packers rookie guard Jon Runyan Jr.

It was later discovered that Brady played with the guard's father, Jon Runyan Sr. at the University of Michigan. The 43-year-old Brady played for the Wolverines from 1995 to 1999. In comparison, Runyan suited up for Michigan from 1993 to 1995 before the then-Houston Oilers drafted him in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

The older Runyan went on to play in the NFL for 14 seasons, with the Oilers (now Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Diego Chargers before retiring following the 2009 season.

Caught this at the end, and it's another one of those holy crap @TomBrady images. That's Packers rookie Jon Runyan he's catching up with.



The connection? Brady played with Jon Runyan Sr. at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/QVM5fiNJew — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2020

Following his retirement, Runyan Sr. became the representative for New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2015. For his part, Brady is playing in his 21st season and plans to continue playing until he's 45. Runyan Jr. also suited up for the Wolverines before taking the Packers as the 192nd overall pick in this year's draft.

Brady happy to meet ex-team mate's son

During an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, the 43-year-old Brady talked about his meeting with the younger Runyan and his playing days with the guard's father at Michigan.

"That was pretty cool, and I saw him after the game. I've known Jon since I got to Michigan in 1995. We're roommates in the spring. He's an incredible player in the NFL and one of the great tackles in Michigan football history. In the NFL, he was a consummate all-pro," Brady told Gray.

Brady said it's actually great to see Runyan's son playing in the NFL, saying he's been monitoring his career for a while.

"He himself went to Michigan. Just great to see him get an opportunity with one of the great franchises in the NFL, the Packers," said the veteran quarterback, who was taken 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Brady grateful for the chance to be playing at 43

When asked by Gray on his thoughts about playing against younger guys in the NFL, Brady said he's appreciative and grateful for all the people that supported him along the way.

The veteran quarterback added that he's lucky to be still doing what he loves to do. At age 43, Brady said that he never in his wildest dream that he could still be playing quarterback in the NFL, which he still loves to do. Brady told Gray that playing against guys that are 20 or 21 years is "mind-boggling" to think about it.

When asked about his son Benjamin's sports, Brady said that his child is into many sports, such as basketball, golf, baseball, and his favorite lacrosse. Brady said he spends time with his son playing golf, but he's also a good baseball player. Brady almost played in the Major League as the Montreal Expos drafted him in 1995 as a catcher. However, Brady opted to play quarterback at Michigan, and the rest, as they say, is history.