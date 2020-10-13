Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury in their close 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter of the showdown after he was tackled by Giants' free safety Logan Ryan. The Cowboys quarterback was immediately brought to the hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. It was expected that Prescott, who was having a career year before the injury, will be out for four to six months. Many NFL players have expressed concern for Prescott’s predicament, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who expressed his concern for the young signal-caller during his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio.

In a report by Matt Hladik of The Spun, the 43-year-old Brady said he understands Prescott’s situation as he himself was in the same situation in 2008 when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 1. The veteran quarterback said as a violent sport, anyone can expect carnage in the NFL every week. “It’s what we sign up for,” said Brady, adding that it’s very difficult to witness fellow players get hurt and go through tough injuries.

Brady tells Prescott how to recover

Brady said having an injury such as that of Prescott is tough and he has to have to look at it in stages. Speaking from his experience on his recovery from a torn ACL, Brady said Prescott will have to recover from the surgery first before he can start to rehab.

Once his rehab starts, Brady said Prescott has to start preparing for the season and for his future in the NFL. Brady however cautioned Prescott against jumping ahead too much, saying there are so many things that can go through the mind of the Cowboys quarterback. “I know that happened with my knee,” said Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers after 20 years with the Patriots.

Brady lauds Prescott's leadership

But Brady is convinced that as great competitors such as Prescott has great discipline and they can get the best outcome from his rehabilitation. The veteran quarterback said the love and support of Prescott’s teammates is also a crucial element of his recovery. For Brady, Prescott is a great leader and connects well with his teammates.

“He’s had a great career to this point and we’re all hoping for the very best in his recovery,” Brady stressed. Before his injury, Prescott had completed 151 of 222 passes for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. Prescott also ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Earlier, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Prescott will remain the team’s future despite his injury. Brady, for his part, will try to recover as they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Buccaneers currently have a 3-2 record in the NFC South.