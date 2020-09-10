Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady serves as a yardstick when it comes to longevity and success in the NFL. Brady will enter his 21st season in the league after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. He will begin a new journey in Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and six Super Bowl titles. The 43-year-old Brady credits his longevity to his disciplined regimen under the TB12 program, where his food and training are strictly planned and monitored. So no wonder that many players like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff look up to Brady when it comes to health and wellness.

In a report by Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the 25-year-old Goff said he hired a trainer during the offseason as he prepares for his fifth year in the league since being selected No. 1 overall by the Rams in 2016.

Goff wants to emulate Brady’s healthy diet

Goff said he also wants to emulate Brady’s healthy eating regimen by adopting a new diet plan and hiring a chef who will prepare meals that fit his body chemistry. “People joke about Brady all the time about how he’s so serious about it,” Goff said, “but he seems to be on to something.” Last season, Goff received a $134 million extension but he was a disappointment, throwing just 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions as the Rams missed the postseason with a 9-7 record, one year after making the Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams lost to Brady and the Patriots, 13-3, in that game.

Brady talks about family’s adjustment in Tampa Bay

In an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Brady discussed how his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and their three children, are adjusting to their new life in Tampa. Brady told Shepard that his daughter, 7-year-old Vivian Lake, is having a hard time adjusting to life in Tampa, especially when it comes to its warm weather.

Brady said Vivian won’t eat with the family outside their home. “She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time,’” said Brady, who said he likes the warm weather now, adding that he won’t return to the cold weather that he experienced in New England.

Brady says it's tough for him to leave Patriots

In a report by Maria Pasquini of People.com, Brady also admitted that it was tough for him to leave the Patriots after staying with the team for two decades. “It’s a lot of emotions, a lot of memories,” Brady said. The Patriots took a chance on Brady by taking him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. He got his chance to start the following year after Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in their first game. Recently, it was reported that Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sent Brady a touching text message, thanking him for being classy during his tenure in New England. In a recent tweet, Brady also expressed his love for Patriots fans.