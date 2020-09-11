Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is better compared to last year, with the team’s general manager Jason Licht saying that his throwing arm is stronger than last season. "One thing that strikes me is that he doesn't look like he's any older," said Licht, adding that Brady’s arm “looks stronger than what we saw last year on tape”, per a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN. Licht disclosed his observation after watching the 43-year-old Brady practice in the last six weeks. The two go a long way back as Licht worked with the New England Patriots as assistant director of player personnel in 2002.

He also served as the Patriots’ director of player personnel from 2009 to 2011. Brady, for his part, left the Patriots after 20 seasons in New England and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. According to Licht, Brady’s arrival has set a new and higher standard for the organization with his work ethic, which he describes as “just unbelievable.”

Brady’s arrival provides maturity to team

Brady’s arrival also provides maturity and leadership to a team that has yet to make the postseason since 2007. Licht added that the locker room is now better with the presence of veterans like Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Lavonte David. Brady’s presence also helped the Buccaneers acquire key pieces like running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette and convinced Gronkowski to cut short his retirement and return to the NFL.

“You've gotta take advantage of it when you have the GOAT,” said Licht, referring to Brady’s status as the greatest of all time (GOAT). The Buccaneers are loaded, on both offense and defense, with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end O.J. Howard, and rusher Ronald Jones II leading the way.

On defense, the Buccaneers have reigning NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett, Pierre-Paul, David, Devin White, Vita Vea, William Gholston, and Ndamukong Suh.

Brady answers intimate questions about Gisele

During an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Brady was asked intimate questions about his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

In a report by Mike Vulpo, of E! Online, Brady was asked by Shepard if pre-game sex with Gisele is on the table for the veteran quarterback. "Oh man, that's probably off the table," said Brady, who never denied doing it with Gisele in the past. "That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up," Brady added. The couple, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, has two children while Brady has another child from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. During the same interview, Brady revealed the adjustments that his family is undergoing since they moved to a warmer Tampa Bay from a chilly New England.