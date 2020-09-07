After 20 years with the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady is set to write a new chapter in his Hall of Fame-bound career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 43-year-old Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots following a two-decade stay in New England where he won six Super Bowl titles. The move was expected since cracks in the relationship between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had been reported in the previous seasons. Now, Brady will have to prove that he can carry a team to victory outside of Belichick’s enormous shadow.

This will be a huge challenge for Brady as the Buccaneers haven’t made the playoffs since 2007. This storyline made Brady the most intriguing NFL player heading into the upcoming season that begins on Sunday.

Brady eyes new record for QBs

According to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, Brady will try to accomplish what no other quarterback in NFL history has ever done, which is to start in more than six games at age 43 or older. To make this happen, Kapadia said the Buccaneers’ offensive line should be competent enough to protect Brady. While Brady has enough offensive weapons in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, accuracy is the main concern for him as he ranked 32nd out of 39 quarterbacks in completion percentage above expectation last season.

According to Kapadia, there is a possibility that Brady could repeat the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win two years ago with the Buccaneers, who have an outstanding defense. “They have that kind of ceiling,” Kapadia said. Earlier, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports made a bold prediction about Brady, saying the veteran quarterback could win his fourth MVP trophy while carrying the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win.

In 2017, Brady set the record of being the oldest winner of the MVP trophy at age 40.

Buccaneers’ depth chart revealed

The Buccaneers on Monday revealed their depth chart ahead of their season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As expected, Brady is on top of the quarterback food chain while Evans and Godwin are the team’s top two receivers.

Rob Gronkowski, and O.J. Howard, are the top two tight ends while Ronald Jones II is the No. 1 rusher of the Buccaneers. Protecting Brady are left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen, right guard Alex Cappa, and right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Veteran rusher LeSean McCoy is the Buccaneers’ No. 2 rusher while Leonard Fournette, who recently signed with Tampa Bay following his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, is No. 3 on the depth chart. On defense, there is one new face in the starting lineup from last season, with rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. starting at safety alongside Jordan Whitehead. Reigning NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will be the outside linebackers together with inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White and defensive linemen Vita Vea, William Gholston, and Ndamukong Suh.

Cornerbacks will be Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting.