With veteran quarterback Tom Brady on board, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The betting public also thinks that Brady could take the Buccaneers all the way as many placed their money on him. According to a report by David Purdum of ESPN, more bets have been placed on the Buccaneers than on any other team to win the Super Bowl at various US sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill put the Buccaneers as 12-1 to win the Super Bowl. They have the fifth best odds at Draftkings, behind the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Baltimore Ravens (+650), San Francisco 49ers (+1000) and New Orleans Saints (+1100) However, DraftKings said 22 percent of the total bets regarding who will win the Super Bowl are placed on the Buccaneers, twice as many as the Chiefs and three times as many as any other team.

“Plenty of futures bettors are all in on Tampa Bay this season,” said Erik Buchinger of DraftKings.

Bucs lead FanDuel in terms of liability

In terms of liability, FanDuel has the Buccaneers leading the way to win the Super Bowl. "It's four times the liability of any other team," FanDuel sportsbook director John Sheeran disclosed. Earlier, a bold prediction from CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan said he expects Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers and eclipse his previous record as the oldest NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP). As of now, Purdum said Brady is currently has 16-1 odds to win the regular-season MVP, up from 30-1. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP with 7-2 odds.

Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski is 25-1 to capture the Comeback Player of the Year trophy at SuperBook. Brady and the Buccaneers are set to square off with the Saints in their season-opener on Sunday. If no major change happens in the betting line, Brady will enter the first game as an underdog in the regular season for the first time since Week 2 of 2015.

Sportsbooks have the Buccaneers as a 3.5-point underdog as of Wednesday, September 9th.

Patriots have 20-1 odds to win Super Bowl

Purdum said Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, carry 20-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, per SportsOddsHistory.com. Purdum added that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is 40-1 to win MVP at SuperBook.

The Patriots signed Newton as a possible replacement for Brady in the offseason after he was released by the Carolina Panthers following nine years with the team. The 2015 regular season MVP, Newton bested veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham in training camp to earn the spot vacated by Brady..