In several instances, New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft declared his love for quarterback Tom Brady, even saying that he considers him as his son due to their 20-year successful partnership. So it was understandable that Kraft was emotional when Brady decided to leave the Patriots and sign a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jeff Benedict's new book "The Dynasty” provided a closer look during Kraft’s meeting with Brady on March 17 after the quarterback’s contract expired. Per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio, Kraft met with Brady in his home where they agreed to move on.

Kraft told Brady: Love you more than you know

According to Benedict, Kraft sent a text message to Brady as the quarterback left the house to thank him one last time. "Love you more than you know for being so classy in everything you do,” Kraft’s text message read, per Benedict. Kraft also told Brady that his parents should be proud, adding that “I love them for creating you.” The team owner ended his text message to Brady with “you are truly one of a kind." In an interview with Howard Stern in April, Brady admitted that he cried during his meeting with Kraft after informing his long-time boss that he won’t return to the Patriots after a 20-year stint that resulted in six Super Bowl trophies.

Belichick praises Cam

While the 43-year-old Brady looks like his old dangerous self in Tampa Bay during training camp, the Patriots are now in the process of looking for his replacement. Initially, the Patriots looked like dead-set on making second-year player Jarrett Stidham as their starter, but they made an unexpected move when they signed Cam Newton to a one-year incentive-laden contract from the free-agent pool to compete for the position vacated by Brady.

Newton reportedly is in line to play the starting role as he was impressive during training camp, but head coach Bill Belichick is not ready to make it official. “When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it,” Belichick said during his Monday press conference.

Belichick says Newton is a hard worker

However, Belichick was all praises for Newton, saying nobody works harder than the quarterback.

“He’s here early. He stays late, and he works very hard,” Belichick added, saying that the quarterback’s work ethic was instrumental to his success at Auburn and with the Carolina Panthers. Belichick also lauded Newton’s great personality, saying that he gets along with all of his teammates. The veteran head coach said he also likes Newton’s competitive nature on the field, adding that he puts the quarterback in the top echelon when it comes to competitiveness. “But his competition extends way beyond the field. It’s off the field and in meetings and training and so forth,” Belichick pointed out.