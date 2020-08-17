Even though he’s not with the New England Patriots anymore, fans of the team still has a special place in the heart of veteran quarterback Tom Brady. In an Instagram post, the 43-year-old Brady posted two photos which he captioned “Pre and Post TB12 Method”. The first photo was presumably from his rookie year with the Patriots in 2000 where he was caught carrying the helmets of his teammates and the second was during practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A user named @fit_ninjaaa commented “New England fans still love you!”, to which Brady replied “I love them too!”.

Brady’s photo brought back memories of his 20-year stint with the Patriots where he won six Super Bowl trophies in nine appearances to the big game.

Former New England linebacker Willie McGinest also turned nostalgic as he recalled the Patriots’ first championship with Brady under center in 2001. “Still was a beast and lead us to our 1st SB. @tombrady will never forget how it all began,” McGinest commented. McGinest went on to win two more Super Bowl rings with the Patriots while playing alongside Brady. In the offseason, Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers after hitting the free-agent market for the first time in his Hall of Fame-bound career.

Montana revealed Brady’s beef with Patriots

Brady’s Instagram comment came days after Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana revealed that the former’s beef with the Patriots ultimately led to his decision to bolt to Tampa Bay.

According to Montana, Brady told him during Super Bowl LIV that wasn’t happy with his inability to have a say on the Patriots’ offense. Montana also issued an advice to Brady, saying he must prove his doubters wrong. Brady is currently in the thick of preparation with his new team and a new coach in Bruce Arians, who recently said that he likes where his quarterback is now in terms of adjustment with the Buccaneers.

Patriots trying to fill open roster spots

The Patriots currently have five open roster spots to fill after some of their players opted out for the upcoming season. On Sunday, the Patriots brought in four free agents for workouts, according to a report by Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN).

The Patriots took a closer look at guard Ben Braden, tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Butler and defensive tackle Greg Gilmore. All five have previous NFL experience, with Braden playing for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers since he went undrafted in 2017. Ellis, for his part, suited up for the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles since he entered the NFL in 2017.