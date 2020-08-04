With the date to accrue an extra year of service time on prospects having been passed a couple days ago, some prospects have been called up to the major leagues. Nate Pearson for the Toronto Blue Jays, Nick Madrigal for the Chicago White Sox and now Jo Adell for the Los Angeles Angels.

About Jo Adell

Jo Adell was born on April 8, 1999, in Louisville, Kentucky. His full name is Jordon Scott Adell.

In his junior season of high school, he hit .449 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs while posting a 1.55 E.R.A. and 56 strikeouts on the mound.

Professional career

Adell was selected tenth overall by the Angles in the 2017 draft.

He received a signing bonus of $4.3 million to forego his commitment to the University of Louisville.

Playing at the rookie ball level for his first professional season in 2017, he slashed .325/.376/.532 with 66 hits in 49 games.

In 2018, he started off at Single-A and made it all the way up to Double-A where he combined to slash .290/.355/.543 with 20 home runs and 32 doubles.

In 2019, he played most of his games at the Double-A level but also saw time in AAA. He combined to slash .289/.359/.475. He also appeared at the Futures Game during the all-star week.

Across all levels and three years in the minor leagues, he slashed .298/.361/.518 with 269 hits, 70 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

Pro comparison: B.J. Upton

Like Adell, Upton has a combination of power and speed. In Upton's major league career which lasted 12 seasons, he slashed .243/.321/.402 with 164 home runs and 300 stolen bases. Adell should be much better than Upton was as he possesses raw power and speed and should be able to have a better major league slash line than Upton did in his career.

One thing that makes Upton a good comparison to Adell is their defence. Upton was good defensively in the outfield, especially in his prime for the Rays and Adell should be a solid defender in the Angels outfield. Adell should form a nice defensive outfield duo of him and Mike Trout which will really help the lack of solid pitching the Angels possess.

In Upton's minor league career, he slashed .297/.384/.450 with 160 stolen bases. While Adell's slugging percentage is 68 points higher, their batting average is almost the same and their on-base percentage is just 23 points apart.

Another thing that Adell and Upton somewhat have in common is their physical stature. Both men stand at 6'3 but Adell comes in at 30 pounds heavier. Adell weighs 215 pounds while Upton is at 185 pounds.

Adell has the potential to be a much better player than Upton but he'll just have to show it. He may struggle to adapt to major league pitching at first but once he gets experience, the sky is the limit for him.